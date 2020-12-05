Bruins prospect Johnny Beecher hoping to use World Juniors as a springboard

“I know it’s cliché, but it’s true,” said Beecher. “They play your national anthem … you look up at the flag, and you realize just how much you represent in that moment. It’s an honor. How many people would love to be in your position? You’re there, not only representing your team, your family, yourself, but also your country.”

There is still that “chill” that runs through him, said Beecher, whenever he suits up for Uncle Sam’s stick-carriers.

Johnny Beecher , possibly a key piece to the Bruins’ future, heads Sunday to Plymouth, Mich., for the final stage of what he hopes leads to a return visit with Team USA to the World Junior Championship, to be staged in Edmonton over the holidays.

Beecher, 19, played in the World Juniors last year in the Czech Republic, where the Yanks failed to medal (sixth place) after four consecutive finishes in the money, including a gold in 2017. He is considered a near certainty again to make the final cut, in a tournament that will be staged in a quarantined bubble environment in the home of the NHL Oilers (who assisted in staging a similar bubble during the Stanley Cup playoffs).

The Yanks will have 29 players in Plymouth, training site of the National Team Development Program, and will trim to 24 before packing off to Edmonton after a one-week camp.

No fewer than six Massachusetts kids, including fellow Michigan forward Matt Beniers (Hingham), will report for the preliminary camp.

Other Massachusetts players include: Boston University goalie Drew Commesso (Norwell); Harvard defenseman Henry Thrun (Southborough), who has been playing for USHL Dubuque amid the Ivy League shutdown; Boston College forward Matt Boldy (Millis); Northeastern forward Sam Colangelo (Stoneham); and Providence forward Patrick Moynihan (Millis).

It appears, if nothing else, the Bay State has a bounce back in its step.

Beecher, the Bruins’ first pick (No. 30) in the 2019 draft, could be a key piece to the Black and Gold attack in the near future, particularly with veteran centers Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci in their mid-30s. Beecher is fast and big (6 feet 3 inches, 210 pounds), and the Bruins drafted him, in part, because they felt he could get inside, establish presence around the net, and create points.

Thus far in Ann Arbor, Beecher’s offensive output has been inconsistent. He put up decent numbers (9-7—16 in 31 games) as a freshman, and this season, one that began more than a month late because of the pandemic, he has posted but a 1-1—2 line in eight games. The Wolverines this past week split their two games at Penn State, opening with a 3-1 win and then getting waxed, 9-5.

“I think I’ve been a bit snakebit,” said Beecher, who, most importantly, is getting ample time in all situations, including time on the power play and penalty kill. “If you look at my first half last season, I wasn’t putting up very impressive numbers either. I‘m hoping to get the opportunity to go to the World Junior tournament, maybe catch some fire there, get some confidence going — then come back and help my team a little bit more on the stat sheet. The opportunities have been there — they’re just not going in the net right now.”

Michigan was rolling in March and won its opening two games in the Big Ten playoffs, eliminating Michigan State. Beecher popped in a goal in each of the wins. The Wolverines then were set to play Ohio State in the next round, only to have the pandemic end the season, both athletically and scholastically. Beecher headed home to spend the next five months in Elmira, N.Y.

“The longest I’ve been home in I don’t know how long,” he recalled on Friday. “But no complaints. I loved being there.”

Beecher was able to spend a large chunk of the downtime doing extra dry-land training, under the tutelage of his brother Bryce (23). Their father owns a lumber company in Elmira, and with his OK, the boys took over a near-empty warehouse and set up for extensive training.

“We brought in racks, weights, bikes … it was great,” Beecher recalled, while noting, however, the impromptu Beecher Athletic Club lacked air conditioning. “Yeah, there were some really hot days, especially at the end on the assault bikes. But we were in there with some of our buddies, had a great time, and we got better in there for sure, to say the least.”

LINEUP BUILDING

Bruins have lots of decisions

New Bruins winger Craig Smith gives coach Bruce Cassidy the option to make changes to the first three lines. JASON FRANSON/Associated Press

Once the Bruins are permitted to open training camp, Bruce Cassidy will have a deep bunch of forwards, including newcomer Craig Smith, to select his nightly group of 12.

Smith, the free agent hired on from Nashville (three years/$3.1 million cap hit), figures to be a fixture at right wing, be it on the second or third line. He’s a shooter, ranking third on the Predators last season for shots on net (184). During his stay in Nashville (661 games), his 1,694 shots ranked second only to defenseman Roman Josi (1,731). Fire in the hole!

With that kind of itchy trigger finger, Smith also could slide up to the first line with Brad Marchand and Patrice Bergeron, allowing Cassidy to shift David Pastrnak to David Krejci’s right side on the second line.

“He does tinker in-game and slides guys around,” said general manager Don Sweeney, referring to Cassidy’s inclination to improvise. “I think this gives him the opportunity, more importantly, to utilize three right wingers [across the top three lines].”

A quick sketch, wide open to interpretation, could look like this on opening night:

Marchand-Bergeron-Pastrnak; Jake DeBrusk-Krejci-Ondrej Kase; Nick Ritchie-Charlie Coyle-Smith; Par Lindholm-Sean Kuraly-Chris Wagner.

“Ultimately, he’s going to be a top-nine right winger,” said Sweeney, focusing on the 31-year-old Smith. “I think the five-on-five production over the course of his career, being a really good two-way player, being a driver, having a shoot-first mentality … all those things appeal to us from Craig’s long history in the league.”

Cassidy also will have Trent Frederic, Jack Studnicka, Karson Kuhlman, and perhaps Anton Blidh to audition for full- or part-time roles. He typically carries 13 forwards, allowing some mixing and matching, depending on how a nightly opponent stacks up on the usual metrics: size, strength, and speed.

The backline, especially with Zdeno Chara remaining out in the cold, still has lots of questions to answer and could prove to be a significant trouble spot in the wake of Torey Krug packing up for St. Louis as a free agent.

The bet here has been that Chara, who will be 44 in March, would re-up soon after DeBrusk’s deal was complete. DeBrusk signed Nov. 23 (two years/$3.675 million cap hit), and two weeks later, Big Z remains a monolith at large. Other clubs have inquired, noted agent Matt Keator, who has stressed repeatedly that Chara’s main concern is knowing what form the season will take, in terms of games, number of months, etc.

If Chara opts not to return, be it to retire or join another club, Cassidy will be faced with reconstructing a defensive pack minus its No. 1 and No. 2 left siders. Big ask.

Krug, the No. 2, also was the power-play quarterback and the club’s top offensive producer along the blue line since Sweeney took over as GM in 2015. It’s that pop that enticed the Blues to roll out seven years/$45.5 million to bring in Krug and allow captain Alex Pietrangelo to ring up his fortune (seven years/$61.6 million) in Vegas.

“We feel really good about our right side,” said Sweeney, noting Charlie McAvoy (1), Brandon Carlo (2), and most likely Jeremy Lauzon or Connor Clifton (3). “The left side is going to be a little bit mix and match, and at some point in time, when these players have gone through the process of development … next man up is likely [Jakub] Zboril … or if [Urho] Vaakanainen comes in and plays well, or Johnny Moore.”

All contenders, but none of them can be expected to provide the bandwidth of muscle and points that Chara and Krug brought. Chara and Krug have a total of 2,076 regular-season games on their résumés. Cassidy could have some grooming to do.

McAvoy, the club’s heir apparent as point producer, likely will partner with fellow BU Terrier Matt Grzelcyk on the No. 1 power play. Krug often worked that spot as the lone point man, allowing Cassidy to attack with four forwards. Maybe McAvoy can grow into that single-slinger role, but Cassidy wasn’t inclined to utilize him that way last season on the second power play.

McAvoy, at even strength, always has had the 6-9 Chara on his left side. About to turn 23 (Dec. 21), he’s now possibly faced with a new world at five on five. Grzelcyk is a lot of things, including the fact he is only 5-9. He is quick. He is an agile, deft skater. But that loss of a foot, if Chara is not back, would mean a much different world for McAvoy if Grzelcyk is his even-strength partner.

Carlo, entering his fifth pro season, could be the stabilizer who allows Cassidy to take looks at Zboril or Vaakanainen at No. 2 left D. Moore or Lauzon, both lefthanded shots, also could get trials over there. Most of Lauzon’s time has been spent on his off side, so flipping to his natural left side should be seamless.

Kevan Miller, his knee rehabbed, also could be a factor. If he can stay healthy, he can anchor the right side on the No. 3 unit, possibly increasing the chance of Lauzon bumping up in the order. Miller also brings an essential toughness factor, all the more critical if Big Z is not on patrol.

“We know that Gryz is going to take a little more of the offensive situations and power-play opportunities,” said Sweeney. “So is Charlie McAvoy. We’ll see where that lands. Nobody says we don’t have some exposure in that regard, but I think when you are trying to develop players in the National Hockey League … you’ve got to find out, at some point in time … these players have to have an opportunity to prove they can play.”

Ready or not, it appears that point has arrived.

HAVE STICK, WILL TRAVEL

Bruins prospects hard at work

Bruins prospect Jakub Zboril is playing in the Czech Republic. Charles Krupa/Associated Press

The Finnish Elite League, where Urho Vaakanainen recently began to play in order to keep his skills tuned up, shut the doors again because of a spike in COVID-19 cases. The Finns on Tuesday locked arena doors through at least Dec. 19.

Vaakanainen, 21, had played in two games for SaiPa Lappeenranta (1-0—1). Fellow Bruins prospect Joona Koppanen (No. 135/2016 draft) had been suiting up (3-2—5 through nine games) also in Finland for Ilves Tampere.

Meanwhile, at least nine other Boston prospects have been toiling in other Euro leagues.

Jakub Zboril, as the weekend approached, was the top-scoring defenseman (13 games, 1-7—8) for Brno Kometa in the Czech league. Another blue-line prospect, Daniel Bukac, is playing for Liberec.

Robert Lantosi, who spent last season at AHL Providence, has been suiting up for Nitra in Slovakia, and was joined there recently by fellow WannaB blue liner Cooper Zech. Nick Wolff, signed as a college free agent (Minnesota-Duluth) in the spring, entered the weekend 2-1—3 in 14 games with Miskolci, Budapest, also part of the Slovak league.

Jakub Lauko, in only his second pro season, stood 3-3—6 with Karlovy Vary in the Czech Republic. Karlovy’s No. 1 scorer this season has been right winger David Kase, the 23-year-old brother of Bruins winger Ondrej Kase. David is a Flyers prospect, selected No. 128 in 2015, and has spent the last two seasons with AHL Lehigh Valley.

Oskar Steen (Bjorkloven) and Victor Berglund (Lulea) are playing in Sweden.

Defenseman Roman Bychkov has been playing for Yaroslavl, his hometown in Russia. Drafted by the Bruins in 2019 (No. 154), he has a shot at sticking with the national team that’s headed to Edmonton for the World Juniors.

ETC.

56-game schedule picking up steam

The Bruins and Rangers could be playing each other much more often if a 56-game NHL season is approved. Mary Altaffer/Associated Press

While the Bruins have been mulling the possibility of playing a few games at Fenway with fans in the stands, NHL number crunchers have been designing potential regular-season models of varying lengths.

The one gaining traction has been focused on a 56-game schedule, with the Bruins likely in a new eight-team division in which they would face each of their divisional brethren eight times. Some good ol’ Adams Division-like turf war right there.

Keep in mind: Ottawa, Montreal, and Toronto are expected to exit the longstanding Atlantic Division and be part of an all-Canadian seven-team cabal for the 2020-21 season.

The Bruins then could — emphasis on could — have the following seven partners in the new division: Buffalo, Detroit, New Jersey, Islanders, Rangers, Philadelphia, and Pittsburgh. The longest haul would be Boston-Detroit (approximately 630 air miles).

Of course, if play ends up being forced into a bubble, all air miles would be calculated to and from the bubble city. One lucky winner would never be airborne.

A 56-game schedule, kicking off perhaps in mid-January, would wrap in mid-May, followed by the standard 16-team/four-round playoffs with a likely target finish of July 10-15.

The NHL has never staged a 56-game season. It expanded from 48 to 50 games during World War II and bumped it up to 60 for the 1946-47 season.

Loose pucks

Ex-Bruins defenseman Matt Hunwick, 35, a 2007 Michigan grad, is back with his alma mater as a volunteer coach on the men’s hockey team. Hunwick, traded to the Avalanche in 2010 for Colby Cohen, played 14 game for the Sabres last season and has stepped away because of a neck injury. Career line: 535 games/119 points … Rising COVID-19 cases in Quebec forced the QMJHL to shut down on Monday and the top junior league will be dark at least until Jan. 3 … The Rangers on Thursday announced they would not release Alexis Lafreniere to Team Canada for the World Juniors. Ditto for the Devils with Jack Hughes, who made his NHL debut last season in Newark, putting up 7-14—21. Tom Fitzgerald, the former Bruins forward who is now the Devils’ GM, noted that Hughes has worked hard in the offseason to develop his pro game and wants him fully focused on all things NHL. Underlying concern for any NHL team sending elite prospects off to the tournament: risk of injury. Jakub Lauko played one shift for the Czech Republic in last year’s WJC, wrenched a knee, and had to sit out the remainder of the tournament. It also delayed his return to the WannaBs … Ex-BC Eagle Chris Kreider is now the Rangers’ senior statesman with 523 games for the Blueshirts, followed by Mika Zibanejad (267). Current members of the 22-man roster have piled up a total 2,337 games for the red, white, and blue. If Zdeno Chara returns, he’ll be one of five Bruins in the lineup with more than 500 games for the Black and Gold. The breakdown: Patrice Bergeron (1,089), Chara (1,023), David Krejci (911), Brad Marchand (751), and Tuukka Rask (536). Total 4,310. Add David Pastrnak’s 390 for 4,700, double the entire Rangers roster.

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeKPD.