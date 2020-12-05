Chargers and Justin Herbert are the winner of QB Musical Chairs with Patriots, Buccaneers

The Chargers were decidedly not winners. They finished runner-up in the Brady sweepstakes, and settled for Justin Herbert in the draft after Joe Burrow and Tua Tagovailoa were taken ahead of him.

The Buccaneers were winners — they landed the GOAT, Tom Brady, and became instant Super Bowl contenders. The Patriots were winners, too — they got a former MVP, Cam Newton, for a minimum salary.

There were definitive winners and losers this past offseason when the NFL’s game of Quarterback Musical Chairs ended — or so we thought.

Seven months later, the vote has been re-tabulated, and a new winner has been declared. It’s not the Buccaneers, who are faltering at 7-5 under Brady and have no future at the position past 2021. And it’s not the Patriots, who are petering along at 5-6 and have seen that Newton is not the long-term answer.

Nope, it’s the Chargers who emerge victorious. Though they are 3-8 heading into Sunday’s game against the Patriots, few teams have a better quarterback situation than the Chargers do with Herbert, who has won back-to-back Rookie of the Month awards and has played like a top-10 NFL quarterback.

“It’s a young man that we wanted, and we got him, so we’re very grateful,” Chargers coach Anthony Lynn said. “He’d be the first to tell you there’s a lot more growth for him and he’s a rookie, but he’s doing some good things and Justin has a bright future.”

The Patriots and even the Buccaneers would likely trade places with the Chargers in a heartbeat if they could. Bill Belichick this past week raved about Herbert, who is on pace to set several rookie passing records. Herbert has it all, according to Belichick — size, athleticism, a strong arm, poise, and brains.

“I mean, he really, I would say, has no weaknesses,” Belichick said. “I thought a lot of him coming out, and been impressed with watching him play this year. The Chargers are working with a good player here.”

In fact, it isn’t much of a stretch to say Belichick wishes he had been able to draft Herbert. But Herbert went No. 6 overall, and the Patriots had the 23rd pick. In order to jump that high it likely would have taken at least one future first-round pick, and possibly other picks.

“We talked about him, obviously,” Belichick said. “Where we were drafting and where he was picked were two different stratospheres.”

Herbert may have wanted the Patriots to come get him. Herbert met with Josh McDaniels one on one at the NFL Combine in March, and Herbert later told Peter King, “That’s a guy I’ve always watched, always looked up to. I love their offense.”

This past week, Herbert said his meeting with McDaniels was brief, but he enjoyed getting to interact with a coach he has watched on national TV.

“Just being in the meeting talking to him was pretty cool, and a pretty special opportunity that I didn’t forget about,” Herbert said.

And what did he love about the Patriots’ offense?

“I think it’s really smart, and I think they do a great job of getting the ball to the right guys, letting them go make plays,” he said. “It’s just one of those offenses where they’ve got an answer for everything, and that’s just what I love about football.”

As for the Chargers, Lynn makes it sound now that they always had planned to draft Herbert.

“Did a lot of work on him,” Lynn said. “It’s a young man that we wanted, and we got him.”

But the Chargers didn’t exactly plan their offseason around landing Herbert. First they pursued Brady in March but lost out to the Buccaneers. The Bears were also a finalist for Brady.

This past week, Lynn chose not to discuss whether the Chargers were disappointed with Brady’s decision.

“I don’t really like to make a habit out of talking about players on other teams,” Lynn said. “I do recognize [Brady] from being probably the best of all time. But as far as this offseason, we had Tyrod Taylor here, we knew we were drafting a quarterback, we wanted Justin, we got Justin.”

The Chargers also considered the guy currently taking snaps for the Patriots. Newton spent most of his offseason training in Los Angeles, and the Chargers were one of the betting favorites to land Newton for much of the offseason, even after they drafted Herbert in late April.

Although the Chargers wanted Brady, they weren’t sold on picking Newton over one of the rookies.

“Absolutely … we did take a look at that,” Lynn said in May of Newton. “But with him, Tyrod Taylor, and knowing that we had an opportunity to get one picking sixth in the draft — all those decisions came into play when talking about Cam.”

The Chargers didn’t exactly make a big play for Herbert, either. Burrow going No. 1 to Cincinnati was a fait accompli, and the Chargers knew they had a pretty good chance to land Herbert or Tagovailoa. The Dolphins made the choice for them, taking Tagovailoa with the No. 5 pick. Herbert then fell to the Chargers at No. 6.

The Chargers weren’t planning to play Herbert this year. Taylor was the Week 1 starter, and Lynn wanted to stick with him for a while.

But a freak pregame incident in Week 2 in which the Chargers’ doctor accidentally punctured Taylor’s lung thrust Herbert into the lineup. And like Brady in 2001, Herbert has played so well in relief that Lynn had no choice but to stick with him.

Now the Chargers, once perceived as the loser of the Musical Chairs, are the envy of the Patriots and the Buccaneers, and every team searching for their answer at quarterback.

“It looks like,” Belichick said of Herbert, “he’s going to be a good quarterback for a long time.”

Ben Volin can be reached at ben.volin@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @BenVolin.