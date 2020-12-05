Dennis Grosel passes for 520 yards and four TDs, but Virginia holds off BC in finale

And even though their season-long streak with no positive tests for COVID-19 came to an end when the team announced Saturday that a player was confirmed positive upon returning to campus after going home for Thanksgiving, going five months with just one brush with a virus that’s disrupted almost every program in the country was the crown jewel of the season.

The six wins they brought with them to Scott Stadium solidified the sense that first-year head coach Jeff Hafley could re-energize the program — even in a pandemic.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Before Boston College took off for its final regular-season game and the final road trip of a season in which games weren’t guaranteed and road trips were far from normal, the Eagles were already counting their victories.

Finishing the regular season was merely a formality.

The scene at Scott Stadium, the stands empty save for the 250 fans allowed to attend, wasn’t so surreal anymore.

Ending the season with a 43-32 loss to Virginia was a bitter finish. BC had won all six all-time meetings between the teams before Saturday. But for the first time all year, the Eagles (6-5, 5-5 ACC) dealt with the issues that plagued other teams all season. Along with the one confirmed COVID test, BC had key injuries still lingering from a week ago.

Quarterback Phil Jurkovec was out with a knee injury and running back David Bailey was sidelined as well with an upper-body injury.

Those issues compounded after the Eagles took the field and defensive backs Deon Jones and Josh DeBerry both suffered what appeared to be left knee injuries.

The Eagles gave up the most points they had allowed all season. They were also gouged for a season-high 549 yards of total offense (287 passing, 262 rushing). UVA quarterback Brennan Armstrong threw for 287 yards and one touchdown while rushing for 130 yards and another score.

With Jurkovec on the sideline, maroon gaiter over his face and a headset over his ears, backup Dennis Grosel was sensational in his first start of the season a week after he came in and preserved the Eagles’ win over Lousiville last week.

He finished 32 of 46 for 520 yards and four touchdowns against the Cavaliers, but was also picked off three times.

Offensive coordinator Frank Cignietti didn’t limit the playbook for Grosel. Instead, the Eagles’ passing attack was as aggressive as usual.

Grosel threw for 251 yards on 17-of-23 passing with two touchdowns and an interception in the first half. He gave the Eagles a 7-3 first-quarter lead with a 45-yard bomb to Zay Flowers.

But a second-quarter interception with the Eagles up, 7-6, opened the door for the Cavaliers (5-4, 4-4) and when Jones went down with an apparent left knee injury, after sprinting to join in a gang tackle and running into defensive lineman Marcus Valdez, it widened even more.

Jalen Williams took Jones’s spot in the secondary and the Cavaliers immediately picked on him. Receiver Ra’Shaun Henry ran a routine post route up the left side, Williams lost his footing and slipped at about the 20-yard line. Armstrong spotted him and hit Henry in stride for a 47-yard touchdown pass that couldn’t have come any easier. UVA went up, 13-7.

The Cavs kept taking advantage. Henry found another hole in BC’s secondary, slipping behind DeBerry and waving his arm to get the ball from Armstrong. Henry hulled in a 29-yard pass that set UVA up at the 10-yard line. A play later, Keytaon Thompson took a reverse fake 10 yards into the end zone to give Virginia a 20-7 lead.

The Eagles got the ball back with 4:46 left in the first half and pulled out a seven-play, 75-yard scoring drive that kept them in arm’s reach going into the locker room. Grosel completed four passes, including a 36-yard touchdown to Hunter Long.

The Eagles got a little bit closer before the break thanks to an interception by Jahmin Muse that gave BC the ball at their own 35. Grosel drove the Eagles to Virginia’s 18 and Aaron Boumerhi hit a 35-yard kick with n o time on the clock to cut the halftime hole to 20-17.

Julian Benbow can be reached at julian.benbow@globe.com.