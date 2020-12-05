Donte Moncrief wins spot on Patriots roster with strong showing on kick returns

Moncrief earned playing time over Ford for his ability to contribute on special teams, coaches said, and was temporarily elevated to the active roster for the team’s last two games. His impact as a receiver was minimal, playing just five offensive snaps and making one catch for 15 yards over those two games, but the 27-year-old found success as a kick returner.

After joining New England’s practice squad in November, Moncrief supplanted wide receiver Isaiah Ford , who was released Saturday. New England acquired Ford from the Miami Dolphins at the trade deadline, in exchange for a conditional 2022 seventh-round draft pick. Ford was on the active roster for three games and did not play a snap.

Coach Bill Belichick has previously been critical of the team’s production in the return game this season, stressing the importance of generating favorable field position. Moncrief did just that against Arizona last Sunday, returning the ball 53 yards to help set up the Patriots’ first touchdown of the game.

“He did a nice job,” Belichick said. “He ran through an arm tackle and showed good ability to get up to the second level and ran past the kicker and had a big return for us. He’s shown those things in practice but not in many live opportunities, but those carried over into the game. That’s a good thing, so he’ll hopefully continue to gain confidence in that role.”

For Moncrief, the role is a bit of an unfamiliar one. He returned just one kick as a member of the Indianapolis Colts in 2015 and hadn’t done it since. But the 2014 third-round draft pick seems to have embraced the new opportunity.

“[Special teams coordinator Cam Achord] asked me, ‘How do you feel about doing returns?’ ” Moncrief said. “I’m like, ‘If you need me to do it, I’ll do it. I’ll do whatever to help this team.’ He gave me a chance during the week and he liked what he saw, so he stuck with it.”

Belichick seems pleased with how things are going so far.

“Donte has had a real good attitude since he got here,” he said. “He’s shown his good running skills and good athleticism and good hands. Those are good qualities for a kickoff returner. He’s got good size and speed and toughness and runs hard.”

Like Moncrief, Spence is also joining the active roster from the practice squad. The 29-year-old made his Patriots debut against the Cardinals and played a part in the defense’s critical fourth-down, goal-line stand at the end of the first half.

“I feel like I performed well and really just want to grind and go out there and learn everything that I can learn to take it out into the games and execute more so than anything,” Spence said after the game. “I feel like I did to a good level. I still have things to learn to help the team win.”

In other roster moves, the Patriots also activated rookie tight end Dalton Keene off injured reserve. Fellow rookie tight end Devin Asiasi, however, remains on injured reserve. The team has until Dec. 16 to activate him, otherwise, he will stay inactive for the remainder of the season.

Revolution fan

At least one Patriot has been following the New England Revolution’s playoff run.

Kicker Nick Folk shared Thursday that he played soccer when he was younger and remains a big fan of the sport.

“The Revs are doing great,” Folk said. “I wish them luck going forward.”

Folk, who has German citizenship, noted he primarily follows European soccer, and grew up rooting for Bayern Munich. He later became a fan of Manchester United, too.

“When I was in high school going into my senior year with the Olympic development team, we went over and got to train at one of Manchester’s indoor facilities when they were stacked with David Beckham and Paul Scholes and all those guys,” recalled Folk. “We had actually had a private tour of Old Trafford, so I kind of got hooked from then.”

While conflicting game times have created a bit of a challenge, Folk said he’s done his best to keep up with the Revs, who face Columbus in a conference final matchup Sunday afternoon. The Patriots will kick off at 4:25 p.m. Sunday, slightly overlapping with the Revolution’s 3 p.m. start.

“It’s tough right now,” Folk said. “They’re not heavily on TV because it’s, you know, in the middle of football season.”

Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.