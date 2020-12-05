Former Patriots running back LeGarrette Blount announces retirement

“It’s been fun and fulfilling!! What’s good everyone? I just want to inform y’all that I’m officially retiring. I have thought long and hard about this decision, and I’ve talked to my closest family members and friends about this. We collectively agreed on this decision. It is in the best interest of me and my family,” Blount wrote.

LeGarrette Blount, who played three and a half seasons with the Patriots and was a part of the Super Bowl 49 and 51 champion teams, announced his retirement Saturday morning via Instagram. Blount played nine seasons in the NFL with the Buccaneers, Patriots, Steelers, Eagles, and Lions and won three Super Bowls.

Blount debuted in 2010 with the Buccaneers and came to the Patriots in 2013. He signed with the Steelers before the start of the 2014 season, but was released during the season and finished the year back in New England, where he played five games before becoming part of the Patriots’ fourth Super Bowl win, defeating the Seahawks in Super Bowl 49.

Blount led the NFL in rushing touchdowns in 2016 (18), his final season with the Patriots. He picked up his second Super Bowl ring that year when the Patriots beat the Falcons in Super Bowl 51. Blount rushed 2,917 yards and 34 touchdowns during his tenure in New England.

The Eagles signed Blount before the 2017 season and he got his third Super Bowl ring when the Eagles defeated the Patriots in Super Bowl 52. He last played in 2018 for the Lions.

Blount rushed for 6,306 yards and 56 touchdowns in his career.