How do the Revolution stack up against the Columbus Crew in the MLS Eastern Conference final?

As the lowest-seeded team in the playoffs, the Revolution have been on the road since an opening home play-in game. They continued their success with road wins over the Philadelphia Union (2-0) and Orlando City SC (3-1). The Crew, meanwhile, have earned home field after leading the conference standings for much of the season, and finishing fourth overall.

In conference finals, Arena has compiled a 10-4-0 record and the Revolution have gone 5-1-4, competing in single-game, home-away, and first-to-five-points formats. History might be on their side, but that does not guarantee success for Arena and the Revolution when they visit the Columbus Crew in the Eastern Conference title game Sunday.

Conference finals have not presented great problems for Bruce Arena, the winningest coach in MLS playoff history. Nor have the Revolution often been tripped up when the postseason gets to this point.

The Revolution struggled against the conference’s top teams, going 0-5-1 in the regular season and MLS Is Back tournament against Supporters’ Shield-winning Philadelphia and second-place Toronto FC. In the playoffs, the Revolution upped their game, eliminating the Union and fourth-place Orlando City.

Because of the pandemic-adjusted schedule, the Revolution have not faced four conference foes, including the Crew.

“I don’t know what I expect to see against Columbus,” Arena said Friday. “Obviously, it’s the last step in getting our team to the MLS Cup, so look forward to the game. We know it’s going to be a difficult match. Hopefully, we’re positioned to play well.”

The Revolution and Crew have strengthened rosters via the transfer market, a change of policy that is proving profitable.

The Revolution paid out for Carles Gil ($2 million transfer fee) and Gustavo Bou ($6.7 million) last year, and Adam Buksa ($5 million) this season. The Crew added Pedro Santos ($2 million) and Brazilian Artur de Lima Junior ($1.8 million) two years ago, and Lucas Zelarayan ($8.8 million) this year.

Both teams also depend heavily on domestic talent. The Revolution’s leading scorer is former US national teamer Teal Bunbury (eight goals). Crew striker Gyasi Zardes finished second in the league in scoring (first among US-born players) with 12 goals and has added two in the postseason.

Arena’s faith in the Revolution back line, the conference’s least-experienced, has been rewarded so far. Goalkeeper Matt Turner and central defenders Andrew Farrell and Henry Kessler are flanked by Tajon Buchanan, whose overlapping runs have added an attacking dynamic, and DeJuan Jones. The Revolution have also had success with Brandon Bye at right back (Buchanan moving to the wing) and Alexander Buttner at left back. They will confront a creative Crew attack led by midfielders Darlington Nagbe and Santos, and forwards Zardes and Zelarayan.

The midfield matchup could decide the game, with the Revolution’s Scott Caldwell and Matt Polster playing key roles in holding positions against Nagbe, a Caldwell teammate at Akron University under Crew coach Caleb Porter. Nagbe, an MLS Cup winner along with the Porter-coached Portland Timbers in 2015 and Atlanta United in 2018, got the better of the duel playing for Atlanta in last year’s playoffs.

The Revolution offense is triggered by the playmaking of Gil, who will be opposed by Artur, the Crew’s defensive midfielder. Forwards Bou and Buksa will face an experienced and physically imposing Crew back line, led by Ghana national teamers Harrison Afful and Jonathan Mensah. Josh Williams pairs with Mensah in central defense; Afful and Argentinian Milton Valenzuela man the outside back positions.

The Crew have had to be resourceful, performing without seven players, due to coronavirus testing, including starting goalkeeper Eloy Room, in taking a 2-0 overtime win over Nashville SC last Sunday.

Arena has twice eliminated the Crew in the Eastern Conference final (1997 and ’98) with D.C. United, going on to win the 1997 MLS Cup and lose in the ’98 final — he has a 5-2 record in the title game. The Revolution defeated the Crew in capturing their first conference title in 2002, then fell in the ’02 final, the first of five defeats in the MLS Cup.

“We haven’t talked about that at all, to be honest with you,” Arena said of the MLS Cup, scheduled Dec. 12. “I don’t think that’s a roadblock for us at this point. We’re just taking on the next game. That’s been our attitude. I don’t think anyone expects us to be in MLS Cup, let alone win it and all of that. We’re not walking around thinking that we’ve made it now that we’ve won three playoff games. We’re simply trying to get our team better every week, trying to prepare them for the next game, and that’s the way we’re looking at this game on Sunday.”

