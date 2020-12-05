Joe Mooney, Red Sox Hall of Fame groundskeeper for three decades, dies at 90

Mooney, who was living in Wakefield, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 29 . Dave Mellor, who took over the lead job from Mooney in 2001, eulogized his “dear friend and mentor” Saturday on social media.

Joe Mooney, who rose from a clubhouse boy in Scranton, Pa., to the Red Sox Hall of Fame after more than three decades keeping Fenway Park’s green pristine as its head groundskeeper and superintendent, has died. He was 90.

Joe Mooney, pictured in April 2000, kept Fenway Park immaculate for decades in his role as head groundskeeper and park superintendent.

“Words can’t describe how much I value and appreciate our friendship. I will always remember his generous heart and the many laughs we shared,” Mellor wrote.

Advertisement

Mooney, born in the Scranton suburb of Dunmore, Pa., in 1930, began his baseball career in 1947, making 70 cents an hour to work the field in Scranton, where the Red Sox had a Double-A affiliate at the time. He became the full-time groundskeeper there in 1951, moving on to other Boston affiliates in Louisville in 1955, San Francisco in 1958, and Minneapolis a year later.

Rather than take an assignment in Seattle in 1960, Mooney left the Red Sox and became the head groundskeeper at D.C. Stadium — now known as RFK Stadium — where both the Senators and NFL’s Washington Redskins (then run by Vince Lombardi) played. The Red Sox hired him away after the 1970 season, reportedly on the recommendation of then-Senators manager Ted Williams, and Mooney immediately rebuilt the maligned Fenway infield, digging down roughly six inches according to contemporary reports in the Globe.

So began a more than three decade obsession with the Fenway turf, one that immediately earned him raves from players, but got much wider attention after three straight rain delays preceded Games 6 and 7 of the 1975 World Series against Cincinnati.

“Fenway is the best there is,” Carl Yastrzemski, who first crossed paths with Mooney in Minneapolis, once said, “at least since Joe Mooney started working on it.”

Advertisement

Told of the quote by a Globe reporter in 1986, Mooney quipped that Yastrzemski — one of the few players he communicated with — probably just wanted him to tend his lawn.

“I don’t want nobody to know me,” he told the Globe’s Ernie Roberts in the midst of the Series. “You want to talk about somebody, talk about the best ground crew in baseball. They been out here, some of them, 14-15 hours a day.”

His workday wasn’t much shorter, if at all, and his irascibility about the conditions at Fenway became legend. All sorts around the team have stories of Mooney yelling at them to keep off his grass. After Rick Dempsey danced on the Fenway tarp during a rain delay in 1980, Mooney declared he’d be sending him a bill for splitting a number of its seams. The Red Sox were latecomers to the idea of kids running the bases after games, not introducing it until 2002 at least in part because Mooney hated the idea.

Stories of his loyalty and behind-the-scenes kindness are equally legendary. And he did not fret about the long hours.

“It’s a lot of work,” he told the Globe in 1993, “but work never hurt anyone.”

Mooney was made Director of Grounds, Emeritus, after Mellor took over, and remained working with the Red Sox in a lesser capacity until 2010-11. He was enshrined in both the Red Sox Hall of Fame (2012) and the MLB Groundskeepers Hall of Fame (2015).