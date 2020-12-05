Marshall’s path to perfect season intercepted by Rice

Safety Naeem Smith returned one of five Marshall interceptions for a touchdown and visiting Rice shocked the 15th-ranked Thundering Herd, 20-0, for their first loss.

The Rice defense held — and took its frustrations out on the Thundering Herd the rest of the game.

Rice was offended when Marshall’s offense stayed on the field on fourth down inside the Owls’ 30-yard line on the first series of the game Saturday.

The three-touchdown underdog Owls (2-2) beat a ranked opponent for the first time since 1997 despite being without their two top offensive weapons and getting outgained, 245-213.

“I think this is a huge statement about what Rice could be,” said Owls linebacker Blaze Alldredge, who also had an interception. “We’re all underdogs here. We all have chips on our shoulders. But we all believe we can play with anybody.”

Alldredge said the Rice sideline did not like Marshall’s decision to go for it on fourth down right off the bat.

“You have them come out and disrespect us and take the ball and then go for it on fourth down and kind of act like they’re better than us?” Alldredge said. “We showed them today they’re not.”

Rice was missing quarterback Mike Collins and leading wide receiver Austin Trammell, who did not play due to undisclosed injuries unrelated to COVID-19.

Backup quarterback JoVoni Johnson had not attempted a pass in two previous games this season. The Owls didn’t need his arm much, using its ground game behind freshman Khalan Griffin to eat up clock time against the nation’s top rushing defense.

What opportunities Marshall (7-1) had, it threw away.

Redshirt freshman Grant Wells had by far his worst game of the season. Coming off a five-touchdown performance against Middle Tennessee on Nov. 14, Wells went 18 of 35 for 165 yards. His five interceptions Saturday surpassed his total of four from the previous seven games combined.

Wells threw directly to Smith midway through the third quarter. Smith took the interception 36 yards for a touchdown to put the Owls up, 20-0.

After Wells’s fifth interception put Rice at the Marshall 23, Owls receiver Jake Bailey caught a pass from Johnson but fumbled as he was crossing the goal line for a touchback.

That was one of the few things that went right for Marshall.

No. 5 Texas A&M reaches fourth gear

Texas A&M looked every bit the playoff contender with a seemingly unstoppable offense and impenetrable defense — in the fourth quarter, at least.

Kellen Mond passed for two touchdowns and ran for a third and the fifth-ranked Aggies scored 17 points in the fourth quarter of a come-from-behind 31-20 victory over host Auburn.

The Aggies (7-1) dominated the final quarter to win their sixth straight and remain in College Football Playoff contention. The Tigers (5-4), who have gone 0-3 against teams ranked in the top five at the time, led, 20-14, entering the fourth.

Auburn was outgained, 168-21, in the fourth quarter. The defense gave up seven third-down conversions in 11 chances.

Mond completed 18 of 23 for 196 yards, highlighted by two TDs to Jalen Wydermyer, and ran for 60 yards. Mond joined Tim Tebow and Dak Prescott as the only quarterbacks in SEC history to record over 9,000 passing yards and 1,500 rushing yards in their careers.

Seth Small iced the game with a 32-yard field goal with just over a minute remaining after an earlier miss had helped Auburn remain within a score.

Isaiah Spiller had his fifth 100-yard game of the current winning streak, gaining 120 on 20 carries. Devon Achane also ran for 99 yards on just nine carries. Wydermyer caught eight passes for 89 yards.

The Aggies took a 21-20 lead early in the fourth quarter when Auburn linebacker Zakoby McClain tipped the ball into the arms of Wydermyer for a touchdown — instead of what could have been a game-changing interception.

“I didn’t see the dude until the ball got there,” Wydermyer said. “I saw it go right through his hands. I was like, ‘Oh, I’ll take that.’ ”

Fields, Ohio State roll over Michigan State

Justin Fields threw for two touchdowns and ran for two scores and Haskell Garrett scored on an interception to lift No. 3 Ohio State (5-0) to an easy 52-12 victory over host Michigan State (2-4).

The Buckeyes (5-0) were able to take the field after a coronavirus-related cancellation the previous weekend. They were without coach Ryan Day and a few other members of the staff. Ohio State also had a list of 23 unavailable players, but none of that seemed to faze the Buckeyes.

Duggan leads TCU over No. 19 Oklahoma State

TCU quarterback Max Duggan threw a go-ahead, 71-yard touchdown pass midway through the fourth quarter and ran for two more scores as the host Horned Frogs (5-4) held off No. 19 Oklahoma State (6-3), 29-22, on Saturday. Duggan threw for 265 yards and ran for 104 to lead the Horned Frogs (5-4). Derius Davis caught the long TD pass in stride near the 25 with 7:56 left to give the Horned Frogs the lead. “I felt like Max was getting pressured, so I was about to come back toward the ball but I saw him throw it,” Davis said. “So I just turned around and ran as fast as I could and there was the ball.” TCU, which overcame five turnovers, stayed in front when Trevon Moehrig made a one-handed interception of a deflected pass in the end zone, and TCU had a fourth-down stop with 2:18 left after its last turnover . . . Bijan Robinson and Roschon Johnson combined for 311 rushing yards and six touchdowns as visiting Texas (6-3) beat Kansas State (4-6), 69-31. Coming into the game, Johnson had two touchdowns all season and Robinson hadn’t scored in his career. Robinson scored on runs of 12, 30, and 75 yards Saturday. Texas scored 66 points in the first three quarters before calling off the dogs and sitting most of their starters the final 15 minutes . . . Sean Clifford threw a 29-yard touchdown and Penn State’s defense set up three scores with stops or takeaways as the visiting Nittany Lions (2-5) played their best game of the season with a 23-7 victory over Rutgers. It was the Nittany Lions’ 14th win in a row over the Scarlet Knights (2-5) . . . Xavier White had 135 yards rushing and 28 receiving, Jonathan Garibay made a late go-ahead field goal, and host Texas Tech (4-6) overcame four turnovers to hold off Kansas (0-9), 16-13, without coach Matt Wells. Kansas had two opportunities to tie it in the final five-plus minutes — for a chance to win in Lubbock for the first time since 2001 — but managed just eight plays in two drives . . . No. 20 Louisiana-Lafayette overcame three snaps that sailed over the punter’s head and another bad one on a extra point to beat host Appalachian State, 24-21, for the first time when the Mountaineers’ Chandler Staton missed a 30-yard field goal with two seconds left. Running back Trey Ragas scored three touchdowns, and Levi Lewis threw for 101 yards and a touchdown and ran for 77 yards to help the Ragin’ Cajuns (9-1) beat Appalachian State (7-3) for their sixth straight win.