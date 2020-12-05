Revolution’s team chemistry a big reason for their success

After a so-so regular season, the eighth-seeded Revolution have staged a startling uprising during the playoffs, winning their first three encounters, and now stand only one victory away from their sixth appearance in the MLS Cup and first since 2014.

“I expected somewhat that there’d be a team that was really divided because of their lack of success,” Arena said. “But they were nothing but supportive of each other, and it’s carried over into this year.”

When Bruce Arena took over as the Revolution’s head coach during last season, he expected to find a group that was riven by factions and friction. The club had won only two of 12 matches and hadn’t had a winning campaign or made the playoffs in four years.

“It’s fun to compete at a high level with a lot of pressure with guys that you get along with,” said defender Andrew Farrell, whose tricolored teammates are visiting Columbus for Sunday’s Eastern Conference final.

Much of New England’s autumnal run has been due to indispensable contributions from designated players Gustavo Bou, Carles Gil, and Adam Buksa, who’ve scored six of the club’s seven postseason goals, plus miserly play from goalkeeper Matt Turner.

But the team’s uncommon chemistry on and off the field also has played a crucial role in its stretch-run revival.

“We love to win, we love to compete, but these also are great guys,” said midfielder Lee Nguyen, who rejoined the Revolution in September after two years elsewhere. “It makes coming to work fun and enjoyable. Sometimes that’s underestimated at the level we’re at.”

Chemistry is mercurial by nature and the alchemy that creates it can be elusive.

“It’s definitely hard to manufacture chemistry and it’s hard to even quantify or describe it,” said forward Teal Bunbury, whom teammates regard as the team’s “big brother.” (”You can go to him about everything,” said Farrell.)

But the Revolution’s all-for-one ethos, which veterans liken to the 2014 team’s vibe, has been pivotal during a syncopated start-stop-restart season that was thrown out of rhythm by COVID-19.

“They’ve hung in there all the way,” said Arena. “And their character in the end has been a difference maker in us having a little bit of success so far.”

Character is a primary quality that the club evaluates in potential additions to the roster. “You not only look at players for their talent,” said Arena, “but how they’re going to fit into the environment that we have here in New England.”

The blend of personalities has shown in the results.

“The togetherness, the will to win, the desire — all that is there,” said midfielder Scott Caldwell. “A lot of the characteristics you need in a winning team. The belief in togetherness, this team really has it and it continues to grow.”

The essence of chemistry, Bunbury believes, is wanting the best for one’s teammate.

“We care for one another and when that happens, when you’re on the field you’re going to fight even harder for that person,” he said. “When you have that in a group special things can happen.”

Creating cohesion can be a challenge with 30 players who come from more than a dozen countries on four continents, from Canada to Argentina to Slovenia to Gambia.

“Soccer is the beautiful game and it’s the game of the world and that’s where we have our commonality,” said Bunbury. “We might have different backgrounds, but we all love the sport. There’s a special way to communicate with each other through soccer.”

The Revolution’s commonality is reinforced by Arena’s direct approach, which stresses players understanding and performing their roles.

“Everybody knows exactly what they have to do to help the team and they don’t need to do any more than that,” said midfielder Matt Polster, who joined the club in July after playing in Scotland.

Arena’s résumé, with a record five MLS titles with D.C. United and the Los Angeles Galaxy, and a World Cup quarterfinal showing with the US squad, made the collective buy-in easier.

“He talked about putting a team together that would win something,” said Polster, who left Rangers because he wanted to play for Arena and was pleased to find no cliques in the locker room when he arrived. “And obviously, he’s won enough to know how to do it.”

Last year’s abrupt turnaround, with New England making the playoffs after an 11-match midseason unbeaten run, helped bind the players for a disjointed year like no other.

“There’ve been so many wild things happening in 2020 in terms of when the season started, that big break in between, guys being locked into their own houses,” mused Bunbury. “But the way we handled it in terms of guys staying in touch with each other, getting on Zoom calls, FaceTiming each other, wanting to know how one another were doing — it reminds me of the feel of 2014.”

Steamy weeks inside the Florida bubble for the MLS is Back summer tournament helped cement the bond.

“If anything, it tested everybody’s chemistry,” said Nguyen. “If you weren’t a close-knit locker room then you were only going to grow further apart. The bubble only helped enrich the chemistry.”

Playing soccer in December is a rarity for the Revolution, which the seven remaining members of the 2014 club have reminded their newer colleagues.

“These opportunities don’t come along often,” Farrell told his fellow backliners before the playoffs. “We’ve gone through so much. Just realize the magnitude of what we’re doing right now.”