Tracy Sormanti, Patriots cheerleading director since 1994, dies at 58

“We are grieving the loss of a beloved member of our family today,” Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft said in a statement. “I can confidently say that there was no one more dedicated to her job or caring and compassionate about those she coached. Like all great coaches, she was meticulous in her preparation and brought the best out of her squads. We have had the good fortune of having some of the greatest coaches in NFL history grace our sidelines, but none did so with such dignity and grace like Tracy.”

The Patriots are mourning the loss of one of their longest-tenured employees, Tracy Sormanti, who passed away Friday after a three-year battle with multiple myeloma. Sormanti, the organization’s cheerleading director since soon after Robert Kraft bought the team in 1994, was 58.

Sormanti, a Rhode Island native who attended Johnson & Wales, was the youngest member of the Patriots cheerleaders as a 19-year-old in 1983, on the squad from 1983-84 and again from 1991-93.

She is credited with creating the team “boot camp” audition process, which included everything from running the Gillette Stadium steps to public speaking training to exams on Patriots history, as she “shaped the Patriots Cheerleaders program through her own core values: commitment, dedication, accountability, responsibility and a positive attitude.”

The team said Patriots cheerleaders visited more than 30 countries during Sormanti’s 27 seasons in charge, including frequent trips to visit military abroad, as well as made thousands or community and charitable appearances. The positions are part-time for little pay, but tryouts attracted hundreds of hopefuls each year.

Speaking to the Globe’s Stan Grossfeld in a lengthy analysis of the squad-choosing process in 2012, in which a pool of 327 applicants was trimmed to 25, an unnamed veteran referred to the 5-foot-2-inch Sormanti as “just like [Bill] Belichick, only she smiles a lot more.”

The statement, Grossfeld’s story noted, was quickly retracted.

“I don’t yell at anyone,” Sormanti said. “I don’t have to yell at them, I just won’t choose them.”

Known to work seven days a week, with some Sundays off during the summer, the Patriots noted Sormanti maintained a daily presence at Gillette Stadium despite cancer treatments. During her time as director, she created the Patriots Junior Cheerleaders program and a partnership with Dana-Farber Cancer Institute that, according to the team, raised more than $400,000 for cancer research.

Sormanti leaves behind her longtime companion, Dennis M. Brolin; her sister, Terri Ford; brother, Timothy Madden; five nieces and a nephew; and hundreds of former Patriots cheerleaders. In lieu of flowers, Sormanti has requested that donations be made in her memory to the MSPCA-Angell Animal Care and Adoption Center.