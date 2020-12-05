fb-pixel
Tristan Thompson missing start of Celtics training camp with hamstring strain

By Gary Washburn Globe Staff,Updated December 5, 2020, 58 minutes ago
It will be a while before new Celtics center Tristan Thompson is at full strength as he is dealing with a hamstring issue.
The Celtics conducted their first full practice Saturday, but it really wasn’t full at all.

While Kemba Walker and Romeo Langford were expected to miss most of training camp, Celtics coach Brad Stevens said newly signed center Tristan Thompson will miss most of training camp recovering from a strained hamstring sustained during a workout prior to signing with the Celtics.

Stevens also revealed that some members of the organization are in the league’s COVID-19 protocol.

Walker is expected to return in late January after having a eft knee procedure. Thompson, who played the last nine years with the Cavaliers, is expected to start in the frontcourt.

