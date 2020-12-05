Tristan Thompson missing start of Celtics training camp with hamstring strain

The Celtics conducted their first full practice Saturday, but it really wasn’t full at all.

While Kemba Walker and Romeo Langford were expected to miss most of training camp, Celtics coach Brad Stevens said newly signed center Tristan Thompson will miss most of training camp recovering from a strained hamstring sustained during a workout prior to signing with the Celtics.

Stevens also revealed that some members of the organization are in the league’s COVID-19 protocol.