Whether the Patriots will soon make a change at quarterback, and other thoughts

▪ Cam Newton or Jarrett Stidham? Tom Brady vs. Drew Bledsoe, this is not. As bad as Newton has been, the belief here is that Bill Belichick stays with Cam until the Patriots are mathematically eliminated from playoff contention. Newton’s horrendous game last week vs. Arizona, coupled with his sudden appearance on the injury report (abdomen) fueled speculation that change is afoot and inspired folks at 98.5 The Sports Hub to conduct a “Who Should Start at Quarterback This Weekend?” poll in which 58 percent of more than 8,000 listeners wanted Newton. It makes for great headline/talk-radio fodder, but Belichick seems unlikely to make a switch at this time. There appears to be no rush to take a look at Stidham, and for all of his incompetence, Newton has the loyalty of his teammates. Belichick probably doesn’t want to do anything to dent morale or cost Newton incentive money. And Bill will tell anybody who listens that he still believes Newton puts the Patriots in the best position to win.

▪ It might be time for Celtics fans to start thinking about life without Kemba Walker. Walker has played 661 NBA regular-season games in nine NBA seasons. He will be 31 in May. Hall of Famer Bill Sharman played 680 regular-season games for the Celtics in 10 seasons before retiring. Hall of Famer K.C. Jones retired after 676 regular-season games in nine NBA seasons. Jo Jo White played 717 regular-season games for the Celtics over 10 seasons before retiring. Just sayin’. Walker has a troublesome left knee and will not start the season. The Celtics are hoping for updates on his progress in early January.

▪ Has anybody taken a look at the MIAA’s COVID-19 rules modifications for high school basketball? There will be no offensive inbounds plays under the basket. No jump balls. The visiting team has to bring its own basketballs. There will be no halftime and fouls near the end of the game will be done by notifying the officials that you intend to foul after the ball is inbounded. I caught up with BC High coach Bill Loughnane to talk about the new regulations. “The first one that jumped out on me was not taking the ball on the baseline for out-of-bounds plays,’' said the former Northeastern guard. “We try to get 8 or 10 points on out-of-bounds plays per game. If the ball goes out of bounds now, everything is foul line extended. I had to go on YouTube to look up some sideline plays.” High school basketball tryouts are Dec. 14.

Close contact like the kind seen here between Lynn English and Mansfield will be few and far between in MIAA basketball games this season. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

▪ QUIZ: Name the Red Sox pitcher who holds the American League season record for innings by a reliever (answer below).

▪ UMass football finished 0-4 and the Minutemen were outscored, 161-12. This is not the fault of the hard-working players at UMass. It is the result UMass’s terrible decision to play big-time college football. Folks in Amherst are touchy about this, but the decision for UMass to play BCS football is still folly. Be reasonable. Just give up.

▪ Two small items gleaned from outside the sports pages this past week: 1. The federal Paycheck Protection Program — designed to give small businesses pandemic relief — loaned TB12 $961,000; 2. Two of the four women charged in the South Florida prostitution sting that involved Bob Kraft pleaded guilty in Palm Beach County circuit court. They were each fined $5,000 and ordered to complete 100 hours of community service.

▪ Seventy-one-year-old Archie Manning, who starred at Ole Miss and played 13 seasons in the NFL, had three sons, Peyton, Eli, and Cooper. Peyton and Eli won Super Bowls and enjoyed long careers. Cooper’s college career ended at Old Miss when he was diagnosed with spinal stenosis in 1992. In 2020, Cooper’s son, Arch Manning, is a 6-foot-3-inch, 198-pound sophomore quarterback at Isidore Newman School in New Orleans and will no doubt be coming to a television screen near you someday soon. Arch has a lot of good teachers in the family.

▪ More bloodlines: Austin Rivers is with the Knicks this season, which means Doc and Austin Rivers are set to become the third father-son tandem in Knicks history. The Knicks acquired Austin Rivers on Nov. 27, while Doc, who will coach the 76ers this season, played for the Knicks from 1992-94. The first two were Ernie and Kiki Vandeweghe and Henry and Mike Bibby. The Ewings and Grunfelds were near misses. Patrick Ewing Jr. and Dan Grunfeld (son of Ernie) played in preseason games with the Knicks but never made it into the regular season with New York.

Austin and Doc Rivers, seen here in 2014, will be the third father-son tandem to have played for the Knicks. Jae C. Hong

▪ We all know that Brady was the 199th pick in the 2000 NFL Draft. Rams defender Jordan Fuller, who picked off Brady twice last month, was also the 199th pick in the draft. Phil Mushnick of the New York Post notes that Fuller’s mom, Cindy Mizelle, is a backup singer for Bruce Springsteen.

▪ Are the 2020-21 Knicks the first team to commit to tanking before the start of training camp?

▪ I refuse to believe that SkyDome, a.k.a. Rogers Centre, is destined for the wrecking ball. I was there when it opened back in 1989 and always thought of it as George Jetson’s ballpark.

▪ New Iona basketball coach Rick Pitino told the New York Post, “I spent 17 years at Louisville . . . the way they terminated me was despicable in many ways, but for what my assistant coaches did I deserved to be fired.” Wow. Way to take ownership. Pitino, the only coach to take three schools to the Final Four, lost his opener against Seton Hall this past week. A game with Merrimack Thursday was postponed because of a positive coronavirus test.

▪ Wondering if the Celtics will play a video appreciation on the big board when Kyrie Irving returns to the Garden for a preseason game Dec. 18, or perhaps on Christmas Day when the Nets are in town.

▪ In 2020, Brady’s best “weapons” are defensive pass interference and roughing the quarterback calls.

▪ The best sports book on the market is “Gods at Play” by Tom Callahan. Buy it, read it, and thank me later.

▪ Wednesday is the one-year anniversary of the death of Boston College baseballer Pete Frates, one of the most influential and important New England figures of the 21st century.

▪ Condolences to the family of Mike Shalin, who passed away this past week. Shalin was a longtime baseball scribe for the New York Post, then the Boston Herald. He wrote a great book with Oil Can Boyd and was a terrific official scorer at Fenway. A true baseball guy. RIP.

▪ Super Bowl Week won’t be much fun if the AFC and NFC champs don’t arrive until a day or two before the game. So much for the hideous outfits and questions generally associated with Super Bowl Week’s annual Media Day.

▪ QUIZ ANSWER: Bob Stanley, 168⅓ innings in 1982.

