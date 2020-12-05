Yealimi Noh, 19, in a three-way tie for lead at LPGA’s Volunteers of America Classic

“As soon as I finish, I wanted to see the leaderboard and to see that I’m playing with those two tomorrow,” said Noh, the 2018 US Girls’ Junior winner. “I’m really, really excited. Actually in the beginning of the week I was talking to my parents about Inbee and So Yeon and how I really wanted to play with them and see just how good they are and be light there next to them. So I’m excited for tomorrow.”

Two strokes ahead after a birdie on the par-5 17th, Noh took two shots to get out of the right fairway bunker on the par-4 18th and missed a 3-foot bogey putt. She settled for an even-par 71 and a share of the lead with the South Korean stars at 4-under 209 at at Old American Golf Club.

Yealimi Noh closed with a double bogey Saturday in the Volunteers of America Classic, dropping the 19-year-old American into a tie with major champions Inbee Park and So Yeon Ryu with a round left.

Ryu birdied five of the first eight holes in a bogey-free 65, the best round of the event that start Thursday in freezing temperatures. Preparing for the US Women’s Open next week at Champions Golf Club in Houston, she’s playing her first US event on the LPGA Tour since the season-ending tournament last year.

“I have no complaints about my ball-striking today,” Ryu said. “I hit 17 greens, I believe, and then I made so many birdie chances. I wish I could have made more putts on the back nine.”

Park, the tournament winner in 2013 at Las Colinas Country Club and 2018 at Old American, shot a 69.

“We took about seven weeks of break after KPMG and coming back here first week just preparing for the U.S. Women’s Open, so I’m really happy with my game,” Park said. “I was probably thinking that I am going to be a little bit rusty and just trying to get things going before the Open, and that’s what I’m trying to do.”

The Hall of Famer has a big fan in Noh.

“I think Inbee is so incredible,” Noh said. “Her putting especially is so amazing. I really want to see it first-hand tomorrow.”

Top-ranked Jin Young Ko (70) was a stroke back with Jessica Korda (72), Charley Hull (68), Kristen Gillman (66), Nasa Hataoka (69), Angela Stanford (70) and Pornanong Phatlum (71).

















PGA — Emiliano Grillo steadied himself with a pair of birdies over the last six holes for a 3-under 68, giving the Argentine a one-shot lead going into the final round of the Mayakoba Classic.

Tom Hoge, without a win in his PGA Tour career, birdied four of the last five holes at El Camaleon Golf Club in Playa del Carmen, Mexico, for a 65 to get within one shot of the lead.

After two days of rain, the course was soft and susceptible to low scores and quick movements, and there were plenty of both. Players were allowed to clean and place their golf balls in the fairway.

Adam Long ran off seven birdies on his opening nine holes before he slowed and had to settle for a 63. Justin Thomas, who started on the back nine, played bogey-free for a 62 to get back in the mix. He was four shots behind.

Tony Finau also got in on the action, but only briefly. Finau made a hole-in-one on the 103-yard fourth hole with a gap wedge. He followed with three more birdies on the front nine and got within one shot of Grillo at one point.

But he was wild with the driver, and it finally caught up with him. Finau bogeyed the 11th and 12th, and he failed to make birdie on the par-5 13th with an iron for his second shot. He had no birdies on the back nine, dropped another shot on the 18th and wound up with a 69, leaving him five shots behind of Grillo, who was at 16-under 197.

































European — French golfer Antoine Rozner captured his first title on the European Tour after shooting an 8-under 64 in the final round to win the Golf in Dubai Championship by two strokes.

Rozner, ranked No. 204, started the final day four shots behind overnight leader Andy Sullivan, who led by two strokes as he reached the back nine on the Fire Course at Jumeirah Golf Estates.

While Sullivan only made one birdie — along with a bogey — after the turn to shoot 70 for his worst score of the week, Rozner rolled in four birdies on the back nine as well as an eagle 3 at No. 13.

His run of five birdies in seven holes from No. 5 had pushed him into real contention.

Rozner finished the tournament on 25 under par and became the 14th first-time winner on the tour this season.

“I’m going to be very honest, the first time I saw I was in the lead was when I was on the 18th green,” the 27-year-old Rozner said, “so I didn’t really look at the leaderboard.

“I knew the game was there. I didn’t know it was that good, but I’m excited.”







