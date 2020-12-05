South Korea may tighten curbs as virus cases hit nine-month high

South Korea is considering stricter social-distancing measures, including a ban on gatherings at high-risk venues such as karaoke bars, as the Asian nation that was lauded for its initial coronavirus containment strategy faces one of its worst resurgences.

Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun is scheduled to host a Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures meeting in Seoul City Hall at 3 p.m. on Sunday at which the government could make a decision on tighter curbs.

South Korea confirmed 631 cases on Sunday, the highest in nine months, with 599 local infections. Total deaths rose by five to 545, according to data from the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency.