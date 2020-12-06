Jason Bateman recalls being nearly attacked by a chimpanzee while hosting ‘S.N.L’ 15 years ago in opening monologue

Bateman, who has starred on the television shows “Arrested Development” and “Ozark,” used his time during the opening monologue to recall a “kind of weird” experience he had the last time he hosted.

“The first time was 15 years ago, so you know I made a hell of an impression,” he began.

Actor Jason Bateman returned to host “Saturday Night Live” for the second time this weekend.

When he appeared on the show more than a decade ago, Bateman said he took part in a sketch called “Monkeys Throwing Poop At Celebrities,” which naturally “had a monkey in it.”

“Now if the show did that sketch today, they would use a puppet or a kid in a fuzzy suit, you know, for safety,” Bateman said. “But back then, they used a real male adult chimpanzee. This was 2005. Things were loose.”

At the end of the show — when cast members and crew are hugging and saying goodbye — that’s when things took a turn, Bateman said.

“The monkey tried to kill me,” Bateman said.

He continued: “Truly, I bent down to say good job to the monkey. You know, being nice. I’m a nice fella. But not the chimp. The chimp unhinges his jaw, he flashes the teeth, and he tries to bite my entire nose off.”

Apparently, this kind of behavior is a “thing with chimps,” Bateman said.

“I guess they hate that humans have faces, and they want to remove them,” Bateman said. “Maybe he got a good look at this nose and thought I wasn’t going to miss half of it.”

A clip of the incident was then played — and played again in slow motion. Lexington native Rachel Dratch, who was also near the chimpanzee at the time, is shown with her hand covering her mouth, looking horrified at the ordeal.

Bateman said the experience was “terrifying.”

With the video of the show from 2005 still playing, the cast can be seen joking around and smiling — and Bateman continued to narrate.

“I’m smiling,” Bateman said. “But inside I’m thinking a monkey just attacked me and nobody cares. They just keep hugging.”

Bateman said he later made amends with the chimpanzee, who was “looking very ashamed of himself” in his dressing room.

