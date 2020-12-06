On ‘S.N.L.’ cold open, Cecily Strong spoofs Melissa Carone, who went viral as a witness for the Trump campaign

With her blonde hair pulled up in a messy bun, Carone made baseless claims about illegal votes — her testimony even drawing some laughs in the chamber.

Despite her tale about election fraud being deemed as “not credible” by a Wayne County judge, Carone had been tapped by Trump campaign attorney Rudy Giuliani — whom at one point she shushed — to speak as a witness.

Earlier this week, a clip circulated across social media of Melissa Carone — who was working as a contractor for Dominion Voting Systems on Election Day — speaking in front of a Michigan House panel.

It wasn’t long before people began predicting that Saturday Night Live would reprise the scene. Many drew comparisons between Carone and Cecily Strong’s recurring character “Girl You Wish You Hadn’t Started A Conversation With At A Party.”

On Saturday Night, Strong took up the part of Carone in the show’s opening sketch.

In a parody of the Michigan hearing, Kate McKinnon again channeled Rudy Giuliani, who told the committee that President Trump and himself would continue to try to overturn the votes “first in Michigan, then in Georgylvania, and then Pennsachusetts, and then North Decanada.”

When questioned about the lack of evidence being put forth by the campaign, McKinnon responded, “Well, today, I have brought before you a dozen highly intelligent, barely intoxicated individuals who are all eyewitnesses.”

That’s when Strong came in, who promised “to tell my whole story and nothing but my story.” When she was asked to explain to the legislators what she witnessed with the Dominion machines, Strong’s Carone did not take it well.

“Excuse me. Maybe try losing the attitude first,” Strong said. “Just like you lost all those Trump ballots?”

She continued: “I personally saw hundreds, if not thousands, of dead people vote.”

A string of other witnesses were then called in by Giuliani — although Strong made appearances throughout.

Heidi Gardner played a woman who said she ate ballots offered to her by Democrats in a food truck, while Beck Bennett parodied MyPillow executive Mike Lindell and attempted to stage a commercial.

Nicole Kidman’s character Grace Fraser from HBO’s “The Undoing” also emerged as a witness — her vague accent and all — played by Chloe Fineman. Alex Moffat, meanwhile, starred as a man who claimed he was abducted by aliens.

At one point, Strong interrupted to float her unsubstantiated theories, saying, “If you want to talk about random, I voted for Trump yet Biden won.”

“Hmmmm,” Strong said. “Maybe a little too random.”

And when she was asked by lawmakers how Dominion “cheated,” Strong appeared to confuse the company with the chain “Domino’s Pizza.”

“Well, for starters, they cheated me out of my cheesy bread,” Strong said.

To conclude the hearing — and cold open — McKinnon’s Giuliani vowed that the campaign would not rest until the election is overturned.

Or when “I get a full pardon and $10 billion in cash,” McKinnon said.

Watch the full sketch below:





Shannon Larson can be reached at shannon.larson@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @shannonlarson98.