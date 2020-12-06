Inaction on stimulus package would be ‘stupidity on steroids,’ senator says

“It would be stupidity on steroids if Congress doesn’t act,” Warner said, adding that he predicted a few more “days of drama” before the deal gained enough support to pass both chambers.

Senator Mark Warner, a Virginia Democrat who is one of the lawmakers who created the plan, said on CNN’s “State of the Union” that the number of senators backing the proposal “goes up every day.”

A bipartisan group of senators Sunday made the case for a $908 billion stimulus proposal that they argued would break the stalemate in Congress over delivering additional economic relief to Americans battered by the coronavirus pandemic.

The proposal, spearheaded by two centrist senators, Joe Manchin, Democrat of West Virginia, and Susan Collins, Republican of Maine, has yet to be endorsed by Senator Mitch McConnell, the majority leader. But Speaker Nancy Pelosi has been more encouraging, saying it should serve as the “basis” for negotiations.

Intended as a stopgap measure to last until March, the plan would restore federal unemployment benefits that lapsed over the summer, but at half the rate, providing $300 a week for 18 weeks, and would provide $160 billion to help state, local and tribal governments facing fiscal ruin — a fraction of what Democrats had sought. Also included was $288 billion to help small businesses and a short-term federal liability shield from coronavirus-related lawsuits. The proposal does not include another round of $1,200 checks for every American.

Warner pushed back against criticism from the left over the liability provision, which was meant to last just four months while states come up with their own proposals. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., had criticized the plan as a “get-out-of-jail-free card” for corporations, but Warner said Sanders was “not involved in these negotiations, and his characterization is just not accurate.”

On “Fox News Sunday,” Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., one of the plan’s architects, also said the immunity provision — which McConnell has championed — was “one of the sticking points right now.”

Cassidy said he believed that both McConnell and President Trump would end up backing the plan.

The bill is an attempt to find a middle ground between the dueling stimulus proposals that Democrats and Republicans have haggled over for months. Its cost is less than half of what Democratic leaders had pushed for in the weeks leading up to the election, but nearly double the latest proposal from Republican leaders.

On NBC’s “Meet the Press,” Manchin emphasized the plan was not supposed to be a long-term solution for the US economy, but an immediate boost that could avert the impending lapse at the end of the year of a series of relief programs that were established in the $2.2 trillion stimulus law enacted in March. He said President-elect Joe Biden could offer a more comprehensive proposal, but waiting until Biden took office “might be too late for so many people and small businesses.”

Senator Dick Durbin of Illinois, the Senate’s No. 2 Democrat, said on ABC’s “This Week” that there were “a few remaining issues,” but he thought they could be worked out.

When asked about the lack of direct payments in the package, Durbin held that the given limit was $900 billion. He estimated that the program to distribute $1,200 checks would cost $300 billion alone.

“This is our last chance before Christmas and the end of the year to bring relief to families across America in the midst of a public health crisis,” Durbin said. “It’s time to put the partisan labels aside.”

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.