Biden selects MGH infectious diseases chief Rochelle Walensky to head the CDC, reports say

President-elect Joe Biden has selected Massachusetts General Hospital’s chief of infectious diseases Dr. Rochelle Walensky to head the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, one of the key agencies charged with helping tame the raging coronavirus pandemic in the United States, according to Politico and The New York Times.

Walensky, who is also a professor at Harvard Medical School, will replace Robert Redfield, who was selected to serve as director in March 2018 under President Donald Trump, sources familiar with the decision told the publications. The appointment does not require Senate confirmation.

Walensky’s research on HIV treatment and care has been influential in advancing international health policy towards the promotion of HIV treatment as prevention, according to her online biography at MGH.