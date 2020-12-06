Biden selects MGH infectious diseases chief Rochelle Walensky to head the CDC, reports say

President-elect Joe Biden has selected Massachusetts General Hospital’s chief of infectious diseases Dr. Rochelle Walensky to head the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, one of the key agencies charged with helping tame the raging coronavirus pandemic in the United States, according to Politico and The New York Times.
Walensky, who is also a professor at Harvard Medical School, will replace Robert Redfield, who was selected to serve as director in March 2018 under President Donald Trump, sources familiar with the decision told the publications. The appointment does not require Senate confirmation.
Walensky’s research on HIV treatment and care has been influential in advancing international health policy towards the promotion of HIV treatment as prevention, according to her online biography at MGH.
On Friday, the CDC recommended for the first time that people wear masks at all times when they’re not home. The move may signal shifts in the institute’s approach to curbing a rise in coronavirus cases.
Walensky, Massachusetts General Hospital, and Harvard University officials could not immediately be reached for comment.
This story is developing and will be updated. Globe correspondent Nick Stoico contributed to this report.
