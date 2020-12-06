Chronic medical conditions make life difficult for many Globe Santa families

Those battling disease often show courage in how they handle the suffering, but can’t stop the devastation on the family’s finances and equilibrium.

Among the families seeking help from Globe Santa for the holidays it is not uncommon for someone — often a child — to be confronting serious medical issues.

For 65 years Globe Santa has been providing holiday gifts to Boston area children. In this time of heightened need, when 500 more families are seeking help, please consider giving by phone, mail or at globesanta.org.

In her letter to Globe Santa, a mother from a town west of Boston wrote about her “loving kid” who has an undiagnosed condition that requires him to to use a feeding tube.

The child has been making gains, she said, eating more and more by mouth, but still needs a high level of care.

“Due to his medical needs, it is hard for me to find care so I can work a full-time job,” the mother wrote.

She said her son goes to a respite care center one day a week and that has allowed her to go back to school in hopes of getting training for a job she can do at home.

But right now there is no money for Christmas gifts.

“We appreciate any help at this time to make the holidays happier and less stressful,” she said.

At the same time, a mother from a town south of Boston cited the COVID-19 pandemic as a factor in dealing with her daughter’s illness.

She said the 7-year-old was born with cystic fibrosis, which makes it hard for the mother to work full time.

“She has a lot of doctors appointments, and is sick frequently,” said the mother. “Now with COVID and only going to school every other week it is impossible to work.”

Sometimes it is the parent or caregiver who is stricken with illness.

A woman from Milford wrote to Globe Santa that her husband has been unable to work because he is undergoing treatment for leukemia.

“At the moment only I work,” the mother of four wrote. “And because of COVID, the work has decreased a lot.”

She asked for help in making the holidays happy for her children.

And she added: “Already we thank and pray to God that the world will be cured of this virus and families can feel the true meaning of Christmas.”

Globe Santa will help each of these families and thousands more throughout Greater Boston just like the program has been doing for 65 years.

But the needs are greater this year for many reasons including the pandemic-related cancellation of many fund-raising events that were major sources for Globe Santa’s funds.

So please consider giving by phone, mail or at globesanta.org.

Tom Coakley can be reached at thomas.coakley@globe.com