David Lander, ‘Squiggy’ on ‘Laverne & Shirley,’ dies at 73

LOS ANGELES — Actor David L. Lander, who played the character of Squiggy on the popular ABC comedy “Laverne & Shirley,” died Friday in Los Angeles after a 37-year battle with multiple sclerosis, his wife said. He was 73.

Mr. Lander, at the National Multiple Sclerosis Society's 35th Annual Dinner of Champions in Los Angeles in 2009.

“He persevered like no one I have ever seen,’' said Kathy Fields Lander, “and it taught me a great deal about the important things of life.”

Mr. Lander had a longtime comedic partnership with Michael McKean, whom he met at Carnegie Mellon University. Together they created the characters of Lenny and Squiggy that they would play on the show, which ran from 1976 to 1983. Lenny and Squiggy — or Lenny Kosnowski and Andrew “Squiggy” Squiggman — were friends and upstairs neighbors of Laverne DeFazio (Penny Marshall) and Shirley Feeney (Cindy Williams), bottle-cappers in 1950s Milwaukee.

McKean tweeted a photo in tribute to Mr. Lander on Saturday of the two actors in the early days.

In addition to his wife, Mr. Lander leaves a daughter, Natalie.