East Boston man arrested after victim shot multiple times in Dorchester

Boston police arrested an East Boston man on Saturday for allegedly shooting a man multiple times in Dorchester early Friday, leaving the victim hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

Irwin Garcia, 31, was arrested in East Boston on a charge of assault with intent to murder on Saturday afternoon, a day after the shooting, Boston Police said in a press release.

At about 2 a.m. Friday morning, police said they received a radio call for a person shot in the area of 54 Parkman Street in Dorchester, several blocks from Fields Corner. Upon arrival, officers found evidence of gunfire near the intersection of Adams Street and Victory Road.