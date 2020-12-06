Some still without power after first nor’easter of the season

Paxton, in Worcester County, got the most snow with just over a foot, although other towns in the county received half that, according to the National Weather Service. Snowfall totals dropped going east and west of the area, with only a couple inches recorded in Melrose and Hampden, according to the service.

Some 1,751 homes were still without power as of 5 p.m., according to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency’s outage map.

Hundreds of homes remained without power late Sunday afternoon after the first nor’easter of the season left more than half a foot of dense snow in Central Massachusetts but left Boston streets bare.

In Boston, where rain turned to snow at about 4 p.m. Saturday, there was no accumulation, and even cars were free from snow Sunday morning. The winter storm watch for the city was lifted by 8 p.m. Saturday night, according to the weather service.

A cold, blustery day in the city followed the storm with the high temperature reaching 37 degrees along with clear skies and wind gusting above 30 miles per hour, according to the weather service.

As the heaviest snow tapered off Saturday, speed restrictions on the Massachusetts Turnpike were lifted by 8:30 p.m., according to MassDOT, the state’s transportation agency, which used 1,909 pieces of equipment to clear roads during the storm.

A spokeswoman for the agency said they had no issues on the roads to report Sunday afternoon.

With the dense snow and high winds, there were reports of downed trees and limbs from across the state, including a tree and wires that fell on a house in Plymouth, power lines that fell on an abandoned house in Revere and sparked a fire, and downed power lines in Jamaica Plain, according to the weather service.









