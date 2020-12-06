Watch for slick spots while driving this morning

Following a nor’easter that brought heavy rain and snow to much of Massachusetts on Saturday, forecasters are expecting Sunday to be cold and blustery but noted that “plenty of sunshine” is in store.

Forecasters with the National Weather Service said that there may be a “few lingering light snow” or rain showers across the eastern part of the state early this morning.

Another “slight concern,” forecasters said, is the potential for slick spots due to the rain that fell during the storm.