Water main break in the North End

About 50 residents temporarily lost service while crews patched the line

By Abigail Feldman Globe Correspondent,Updated December 6, 2020, 10 minutes ago

Crews worked to repair a water main break Sunday that disrupted service to about 50 residents in the North End, according to the Boston Water and Sewer Commission.

The 8-inch main broke near near 26 Charter St. sometime around 8 a.m. on Sunday, according to a commission spokesperson. Water service was restored to residents in the area after 4 p.m.

Officials said they did not immediately have information regarding damage to homes and business in the area.

A team of workers remained on the scene around 6 p.m. to temporarily patch the broken main.

This story is developing and will be updated.

