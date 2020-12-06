Water main break in the North End

Crews worked to repair a water main break Sunday that disrupted service to about 50 residents in the North End, according to the Boston Water and Sewer Commission.

The 8-inch main broke near near 26 Charter St. sometime around 8 a.m. on Sunday, according to a commission spokesperson. Water service was restored to residents in the area after 4 p.m.

Officials said they did not immediately have information regarding damage to homes and business in the area.