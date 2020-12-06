Woman in wheelchair fatally struck by plow Saturday in Lowell

A 27-year woman being pushed in a wheelchair was fatally struck by an SUV with a plow attached in Lowell Saturday night, the Middlesex District Attorney’s office said.

The woman, who has not been identified, was being pushed by a man when they were struck by the plow on a Chevy Silverado at the corner of School and Cross streets just before 7 p.m., according to a spokeswoman for district attorney Marian T. Ryan.

The woman was thrown under a parked vehicle across the street and was taken to Tufts Medical Center where she died Sunday morning, said spokeswoman Meghan Kelly.