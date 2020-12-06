Woman in wheelchair fatally struck by plow Saturday in Lowell

A 27-year woman being pushed in a wheelchair was fatally struck by an SUV with a plow attached in Lowell Saturday night, the Middlesex District Attorney’s office said.
The woman, who has not been identified, was being pushed by a man when they were struck by the plow on a Chevy Silverado at the corner of School and Cross streets just before 7 p.m., according to a spokeswoman for district attorney Marian T. Ryan.
The woman was thrown under a parked vehicle across the street and was taken to Tufts Medical Center where she died Sunday morning, said spokeswoman Meghan Kelly.
Lowell Police said a 39-year-old man who was pushing the wheelchair was taken to Lowell Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, said Captain James Hodgdon, a police spokesman.
The district attorney’s office said he remained hospitalized Sunday.
Police said the 38-year-old plow driver hit the two after they emerged from behind a parked vehicle. The driver, who told police he was unable to stop in time, remained on the scene, Hodgdon said in an e-mail.
The district attorney’s office said the investigation is ongoing and did not say if charges were expected.
Lucas Phillips can be reached at lucas.phillips@globe.com.