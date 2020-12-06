Marshal released from hospital after gunfight with suspect wanted for shooting of Mass state trooper

NEW YORK (AP) — One of the two deputy U.S. marshals wounded in a gunfight with a fugitive wanted for shooting a Massachusetts state trooper in Hyannis last month has been released from the hospital, a spokesperson for the U.S. Marshals Service said Sunday.

The officer was released from the hospital on Saturday, the day after the confrontation with fugitive Andre Sterling in New York City, the spokesperson, Dave Oney, said. The second officer wounded in the shootout is in good condition but will remain hospitalized for a few more days, Oney said.

Sterling, 35, was killed in the gunfight Friday morning in the Bronx.