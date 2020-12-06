Nursing home residents could get vaccine by year’s end, official says

The timing assumes that the Food and Drug Administration authorizes the vaccine, made by Pfizer, this week or shortly thereafter. An advisory committee to the agency will meet Thursday to review the data on safety and efficacy.

Dr. Monclef Slaoui, chief science adviser of Operation Warp Speed, the administration’s program to develop and deploy vaccines, said that residents of long-term care facilities will receive the first round of vaccinations by mid-January, perhaps even by the end of December. In some states, this group accounts for about 40 percent of deaths from the coronavirus.

Trump administration officials Sunday laid out an ambitious timetable for the rollout of the first coronavirus vaccine in the United States, rebuking President-elect Joe Biden’s criticism that there was “no detailed plan that we’ve seen” for getting people immunized.

If the agency authorizes the vaccine, distribution could begin as soon as the end of this week, Slaoui added. “By end of the month of January, we should already see quite a significant decrease in mortality in the elderly population,” he said on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

Barring unexpected problems with manufacturing the vaccine, most Americans at high risk from coronavirus infection should be vaccinated by mid-March, and the rest of the population by May or June, he added.

Biden sounded a considerably more skeptical note Friday, saying that there was no plan “as to how you get the vaccine out of a container, into an injection syringe, into somebody’s arm.”

Slaoui said his team expected to meet Biden’s advisers this week and brief them on details of the distribution plan.

Britain has already approved the Pfizer vaccine and expects to begin immunizing its population this week. Like the FDA, European regulators are still examining data on the vaccine’s safety and effectiveness.

A second vaccine, made by Moderna, also has been submitted to the FDA for emergency authorization.

Slaoui was optimistic about long-term protection from the vaccine. The elderly or people with compromised immune systems might need a booster in three to five years, he said, but for most people the vaccine should remain effective for “many, many years.”

Still, it’s unclear whether those who have been immunized may still spread the virus to others. “The answer to that very important question” should be known by mid-February, he said.

Up to 15 percent of those receiving the shots experience “significant, not overwhelming” pain at the injection site, which usually disappears in a day or two, Slaoui told CBS’ “Face the Nation,” also on Sunday.

Vaccines have not yet been tested in children younger than 12, but Slaoui said that clinical trials in adolescents and toddlers might produce results by next fall.

There have been more than 280,000 virus-related deaths in the United States over the course of the pandemic, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Operation Warp Speed was expected to have 100 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine by December, a number that has since been slashed by more than half.

Although the clinical trials were completed faster than expected because of the high level of virus transmission in the United States, manufacturing problems scaled down the expected number of available doses to 40 million.

Slaoui warned of possible further delays.

“This is not an engineering problem. These are biological problems; they’re extremely complex,” he said. “There will be small glitches.”

On Friday, Governor Charlie Baker’s office submitted the state’s initial COVID-19 vaccine order to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Baker said last week that residents of the state’s nursing homes and other senior care facilities will be among the first to get vaccinated, along with doctors, nurses, and others on the medical front lines. He promised more details on Monday.

The state has been allocated 59,475 doses of the Pfizer vaccine in its first shipment and is expected to receive a total of 300,000 doses from the CDC by the end of the year, each being the first of a two-dose regimen, according to a statement from Baker’s office.

The Washington Post reported that lower-than-anticipated allocations have caused confusion and concern in states over the level of vaccine scarcity in the early going of the massive distribution.

For example, the Post reported, Maine saw its allotment fall from a previous estimate of 36,000 to just 12,675 doses, officials in the state said. “This is far less than what is needed for Maine and proportionally for other states as well,” Governor Janet Mills, a Democrat, said at a news conference this past week.

The gap reflects the disconnect between Trump’s campaign promises, as well as the optimistic estimates from some drug companies, and scientific and manufacturing realities in ramping up production.





















In November, Pfizer cut its manufacturing projection for 2020 from 100 million doses to 50 million doses. It said it remains on track to produce 1.3 billion doses in 2021.

The company’s lower estimate got little notice at the time, tucked at the bottom of a Nov. 9 news release announcing the stunning news that its vaccine was more than 90 percent effective. The news buoyed stock markets and triggered optimism that a solution to the pandemic was in sight.

As Pfizer began large-scale production, the company said, it encountered difficulties procuring sufficient amounts of raw ingredients. A number of specialized materials are required to create the vaccine.

“Bringing it all together in a first-time, very large-scale operation, is no simple feat,” said company spokeswoman Amy Rose. “It’s as complicated as the research-and-development piece.”

Moderna, a Massachusetts biotech company that has never before had a product on the market, did not make early public predictions of how much of its mRNA vaccine it would produce by the end of 2020. The company said it is now on track to have 20 million doses available in December and between 500 million to 1 billion available by the end of 2021. As with Pfizer, Moderna’s vaccine is a two-shot regimen.

“The swing factor between 500 million and 1 billion [doses] is raw materials,” Moderna chief executive Stephane Bancel said in an interview, adding that as the company massively ramped up its production by a factor of 1,000 this year, the demand strained its supply chain. “Some of our suppliers were not ready for that, of course.’'

Moderna’s vaccine supply chain depends critically on the availability and high quality of each component of the vaccine.

“If one ingredient is missing, we have to wait,” Bancel said.

Material from the Washington Post was used in this report.



