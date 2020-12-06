State reports 4,747 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, 48 new deaths Sunday

The agency said 57,304 people were estimated to have active cases of the potentially deadly virus, and 1,416 confirmed coronavirus patients were in the hospital.

The death toll from confirmed cases increased by 48 to 10,763, the Department of Public Health reported.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Massachusetts rose by 4,747 today, bringing the state’s total to 247,559.

The public health department also reported that 89,439 more tests had been conducted for coronavirus. The total number of tests administered climbed to more than 8.97 million. New antigen tests had been completed for 1,367 people, bringing that total to 280,427.

The seven-day average rate of positive tests, which is calculated from the total number of tests administered, was at 5.3 percent, according to the state. The lowest observed figure for that metric — a number watched closely by state officials — is 0.8 percent.

The state said the rate would be 7.38 percent if the effect of college testing programs - in which asymptomatic people can be tested repeatedly in an effort to rapidly identify new cases - is factored out

The seven-day average of hospitalized coronavirus patients increased from 1,264 to 1,312. The lowest that metric has been is 140.

To take a deeper dive into the state’s coronavirus statistics click here.





John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.