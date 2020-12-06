Crew end Revolution’s season with 1-0 victory in Eastern Conference final

The Crew, who will meet either Minnesota United or the Seattle Sounders in the MLS Cup final next Saturday, produced most of the first-half threats, but after taking the lead, mostly retreated into defense.

The Revolution’s three-game playoff winning streak was snapped as Brazilian midfielder Artur scored in the 59th minute and the Crew’s defense limited the threats of Gustavo Bou, Adam Buksa, and Carles Gil.

The playoff magic that Bruce Arena seemed to bring to the Revolution wore off as they were eliminated by the Columbus Crew, 1-0, in the Eastern Conference final Sunday in Columbus.

On the deciding sequence, the Revolution struggled to clear a corner kick after Matt Turner saved on Gyasi Zardes. Crew center back Jonathan Mensah remained forward, providing a target for Lucas Zelarayan’s cross. Mensah then laid off for Artur to left-foot just inside the right post from the edge of the penalty area.

The Revolution, whose best opportunity was a Buksa shot off the post in the 28th minute, threatened late, as Bou had two close-in shots in the second minute of added time, one cleared by Josh Williams, the other saved by Andrew Tarbell.

The match ended with a Revolution free kick, Matt Polster sending the clearance goalward, where it was grabbed by Andrew Tarbell just before Armando Villarreal’s final whistle.

After the Revolution fell behind, Arena brought in Brandon Bye at right back and switched Tajon Buchanan to the left wing. Less than 10 minutes later, the Revolution added Tommy McNamara and Kelyn Rowe to the midfield. But the offense failed to produce enough threats, as the Revolution’s all-time record in the conference finals fell to 5-2-4.





