Inconsistent Patriots’ defense makes a statement in shutout of high-powered Chargers

▪ This was a major statement by a Patriots’ defense that has been inconsistent this season, but seems to be growing stronger in the stretch run. The Chargers have a plethora of elite fantasy football players and the NFL’s No. 3 offense, but the Patriots completely shut them down with a dominant performance at all three levels. Sunday’s game was the Patriots’ first shutout since Week 7 last season against the Jets.

The pass rush got to Justin Herbert with three sacks and wrecked the pocket without having to blitz. The linebackers showed great instincts, with Adrian Phillips and Ja’Whaun Bentley combining for 12 solo tackles and Chase Winovich reading Herbert and picking off a pass over the middle. And the secondary was draped all over Keenan Allen, Hunter Henry, and Mike Williams, with Stephon Gilmore providing exceptionally sticky coverage.

The Chargers entered the game ranked No. 3 in total yards (398 per game), but the Patriots held them to 258, including just 102 in the first half as the Patriots raced out to a 28-0 lead. The Patriots also mostly shut down Lamar Jackson and Kyler Murray in recent weeks. The only quarterback to break them down was Deshaun Watson. But if the Patriots’ defense can continue to play this well down the stretch, the Patriots should remain in the playoff hunt until the end.

▪ This game was classic Bill Belichick, coaching his 455th game, moving him past Tom Landry into third on the all-time list. The Chargers’ best players got nothing — Allen, Henry, and Williams combined for two catches for 27 yards in the first half and 10 for 96 yards for the game. Running back Austin Ekeler was completely shut down, gaining just 68 total yards. And Joey Bosa was a ghost, finishing the game with three tackles and no quarterback hits.

Belichick also owned a rookie quarterback, as usual. Herbert threw for just 209 yards, and threw multiple interceptions for only the second time this season. The Patriots didn’t blitz Herbert much, but got pressure up front and made him hold the ball with tight coverage in the secondary. Belichick is now 26-5 against rookie quarterbacks, with 11 straight wins. Geno Smith in 2013 was the last rookie to beat him.

And the Patriots ran a clinic on special teams, with a 70-yard punt return touchdown, a blocked field goal return touchdown, a 61-yard punt return, and downing a punt on the 5-yard line. This game was a blueprint for Belichick’s perfect football game.

▪ On a related note, I can’t remember a time I have seen a team as poorly coached as the Chargers were Sunday. Not only did they allow the two big punt returns and the blocked field goal, they twice had 10 men on the field for a punt and once had 12 men on the field to give the Patriots a free first down. On defense, Jerry Tillery committed an illegal hands to the face penalty that gave the Patriots a free first down on third and 19 in the first half.

The Chargers also have had three punts blocked this year, and two weeks ago coach Anthony Lynn relieved George Stewart of his special teams coaching duties. After Sunday’s performance, it may be Lynn who gets relieved.

▪ Was really impressed by the pass rush, which hasn’t been the Patriots’ strong suit. They entered the game with just 15 sacks on the season, fifth fewest in the NFL, but the Patriots got in Herbert’s face without having to blitz. Deatrich Wise, Lawrence Guy, and Adam Butler all came up with sacks, and hit Herbert 11 times for the game. Rookie Josh Uche continued to flash by hitting Herbert three times and wrecking plays with a speed rush. The Patriots probably won’t be able to get this much pressure each week, but they took advantage of a weak Chargers offensive line that was playing without its starting left tackle.

▪ Devin McCourty’s scoop-and-score at the end of the half, his fourth career touchdown, was really an impressive play. To be able to cleanly field the blocked kick showed impressive concentration, and then he showed off his wheels on a 44-yard touchdown scamper. It was the Patriots’ first blocked field goal touchdown since Kyle Arrington and Chandler Jones both did it in 2014.

▪ Cam Newton didn’t do much as a passer, finishing with only 69 yards, though obviously he didn’t have to with the Patriots staking out a 28-0 halftime lead thanks to the two special teams scores. The Patriots ran the ball so well they didn’t need Newton to do much, calling 27 runs against just 10 passes in the first half.

But Newton once again ran really strong, finishing with 14 attempts for 48 yards and two touchdowns, giving him 11 this season. Newton made good decisions on zone read plays, and once again was a beast on short yardage, converting a fourth down on the ground, then powering through several defenders for a 2-yard touchdown.

Newton didn’t run well in bad losses to the 49ers and Texans, and he has not been a great play-from-behind quarterback this year. But if he is running well and moving the chains, the Patriots don’t have to play from behind and are much more efficient.

▪ Great opening drive by Josh McDaniels to get the Patriots on the board early and play from ahead. That has been a major issue this year — the Patriots entered the game with a minus-35 point differential and just two offensive touchdowns in the first quarter all season. But the Patriots marched 75 yards right down the field on their first drive, with an impressive array of creative plays — a screen to Damien Harris for 15, a draw to Harris for 11, and a couple of wildcat plays.

The Chargers entered the game ranked 30th in rushing yard average (4.8 per carry), and McDaniels smartly featured Harris on the opening drive, giving him six carries for 36 yards. Harris once again ran hard all day with 16 carries for 80 yards (5.0 average), and the Patriots were efficient on the ground with 167 yards and a 4.1 average (not including two Jarrett Stidham kneeldowns).

