Revolution at Crew | 3 p.m. (ABC)

Live updates: As Eastern Conference final approaches, an outpouring of support for the Revolution

By Matt Pepin Globe Staff,Updated December 6, 2020, 1 hour ago
The Revolution defeated Orlando in the conference semifinals.Matt Stamey/Associated Press

The New England Revolution take on the Columbus Crew in Major League Soccer’s Eastern Conference final on Sunday afternoon (3 p.m., ABC).

The No. 8-seeded Revolution are looking for their sixth appearance in the MLS Cup, while third-seeded Columbus seeks its third title game appearance. The Revolution have never won the MLS Cup, while Columbus defeated the New York Red Bulls in 2008 for the championship.

We’ll provide updates, analysis, and more throughout the afternoon.

Pregame scenes

Moment in the sun

Many in and around Boston have taken notice of what the Revolution have accomplished and sent various messages of support via social media. A sampling:

