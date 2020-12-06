MIAA’s strict winter modifications will pose unique challenges

So, one would think Connolly and his staff are better prepared to coach this winter during the worsening coronavirus pandemic, right?

Last winter, the Newton North boys’ basketball team dealt with a flu outbreak that took key players out for weeks and left the Tigers shorthanded. In response, veteran coach Paul Connolly established new practice protocols by cleaning balls, using hand sanitizer liberally, and separating players in the hopes of containing the spread.

“This is obviously totally different,” said Connolly, the Globe’s 2018-2019 Division 1 Coach of the Year.

“If you’re out [with COVID], it’s for 10 days, and the whole program is out for 10 days. All activities will be shut down. It’s definitely going to be a challenge. I don’t have a lot of answers, and everybody has questions.”

The MIAA recently approved a Dec. 14 start date to the winter season – with modifications for each sport and recommended protocols for athletic departments.

While the consensus among basketball coaches and officials is relief in terms of how much those modifications will affect game action, everything else about the season will be dramatically different.

Players and personnel must wear masks at all times. There will be no locker room usage, no halftime, and quarter breaks will last 2:30. A coin toss replaces the jump ball. There is no inbounding from the baseline and the defender must be 6 feet from the inbounder.

Other modifications are being adapted by individual leagues. The MIAA rule that only four players can rebound on the second free throw gives the offense a 3-to-2 advantage, so the Patriot League has responded with a modification that only two defenders can rebound.

The MIAA Sports Medicine Committee recommended to cap gameday rosters at 12, but the Board of Directors amended it to 15 players. The Tri-Valley League and Bay State Conference are among the leagues discussing a uniform movement to a 12-player limit.

“Our baseline [on sport committees] has progressed significantly from the fall so we didn’t have to make as many changes to live play. It’s mostly about benches, dead ball, and facility restrictions,” said St. Mary’s athletic director and girls’ basketball coach Jeff Newhall, who serves as chair of the MIAA Basketball Committee.

“Under the circumstances, you’re looking for creative ways to get kids back on the court or ice, or you’re looking for reasons to not play.”

Athletic directors across the state are bracing for the logistical challenges of holding sports indoors. Braintree AD Mike Denise, who wrote the “pandemic playbook” for procedures that allowed fall sports to be successful at his school, recognizes that different protocols will be required this winter.

“It’s a whole different animal,” Denise said of winter sports.

“Basically, we have two and a half weeks to put it all together and figure out what works best. The only way we’re going to get through this is if people are sharing ideas with other league ADs and ADs with comparable facilities.”

For basketball programs, available facilities are at a premium. Many schools are using their gyms for socially distanced learning, such as at King Philip, where the boys’ and girls’ basketball teams are unlikely to host any games this season.

Denise said he’s fortunate that his sub-varsity programs can practice at Braintree Middle School, but he still has to worry about fitting a cleaning session between girls’ and boys’ varsity practice at the high school, all while enforcing protocols to ensure the gymnastics team doesn’t walk past those teams in the hallway en route to their practice facility.

Some schools may not have a chance to worry about those logistical issues.

On Saturday, Lynn Public Schools followed the recommendation of its Board of Health and ruled that the city could not hold winter sports this year. Private institutions such as St. Mary’s can practice and play at their discretion.

The Wellesley School Committee voted to approve all winter sports aside from basketball, although the debate is ongoing.

Boston Public Schools are still awaiting guidance from the Mayor’s office regarding their status for winter sports, with basketball teams hoping for a shortened season starting in January and concluding with the traditional Boston City League Tournament.

Yet the usual atmosphere at Madison Park would look far different if there is a BCL Championship.

The best case scenario for spectators is that two fans will be allowed for home games and one for away games in most leagues. But at smaller facilities, such as Catholic Memorial’s Ron S. Perry Gymnasium, a live stream might be the only way to glimpse the action.

“It’s going to be different playing in a quiet Ron Perry Gymnasium,” said CM coach Denis Tobin.

“With no halftime, in-game adjustments are going to have to be made on the fly during a quick timeout. And timeouts are going to be interesting, because we have to social distance in the huddle, and the other team is going to hear everything we say.”

Like most leagues, the Catholic Conference is planning a league-only schedule starting in January with each team playing twice. St. John’s of Shrewsbury joins the conference in a move that will become permanent next year.

Those league games are still bound to breed intensity, which puts pressure on teams and officials to maintain safety without compromising competition. That means referees will be quicker to call a jump ball or enforce the 5-second closely-guarded rule.

John McNamara, who is entering his 15th season as Pentucket girls’ basketball coach, was worrying about whether his team could institute it’s patented full court press this season two weeks ago. Now his program is in limbo with the local school committees considering a halt to winter sports.

“If you told me in March kids would be wearing masks and playing I’d have thought, ‘No way’”, said McNamara. “Now that seems like a good idea. I think you have to be as positive as you can, and the kids who lost a spring season, they’ll accept those stricter rules just to get out on the court and have a chance.”

Take note

▪ Citing a lack of facilities with gyms in use for social distance learning, Tri-County Regional in Franklin announced the cancellation of all winter sports at the vocational school. According to Westport High AD Jason Pacheco, 14 of the 16 members of the Mayflower League have made a decision on winter sports and an official announcement is expected soon.

▪ Brockton boys’ basketball coach Robert Boen retired after 36 years in the program and 13 as head coach . . . Chelmsford wrestling coach and 1973 graduate Bruce Rich retired after 40-plus years leading the program . . . Gloucester hired former Nichols Colle g e player Caitlyn Bernick as girls’ hockey coach.

▪ The Mashpee Football community is organizing a fundraiser (https://gf.me/u/ynu39u) for assistant coach Chris Rendigs, who is undergoing cancer treatment in Baltimore. Former Mashpee player Ian Ahearn drove 8 hours to Baltimore to drop off a care package for his former offensive and defensive line coach.

▪ The following athletes recently announced or formalized their college commitments:

Baseball: Tucker Destino, Bishop Fenwick (Gordon); Scott Emerson, Bishop Fenwick (Bridgewater State); Roman Ercoli, Concord-Carlisle (St. Anselm); Ryan Grace, Concord-Carlisle (Quinnipiac); Christian Loescher, Bishop Fenwick (Stonehill).

Basketball: Taina Mair, Brooks/Holderness (Boston College), Alex Valera, Medford (Nichols).

Football: Peyton O’Leary, Governor’s Academy (Michigan); Uyi Osayimwen, Central Catholic (Williams); Cole Pascucci, Concord-Carlisle/Choate (Georgetown); Michael Phelps, St. Sebastian’s (Trinity).

Lacrosse: Brynn Bertucci, Bishop Fenwick (Saint Michaels); Hannah Goodreau, Bishop Fenwick (Hartwick); Gabrielle Mirak, Concord-Carlisle (Army).

Soccer: Kylee Colclough, Whitman-Hanson (Stonehill); Jenna Durkin, Bishop Fenwick (St. Lawrence); Elani Gikas, Bishop Fenwick (Saint Michaels); Sophie Routenberg, Arlington (Rochester Institute of Technology); Mia Tsaparlis, Bishop Fenwick (Salve Regina).

Swimming & Diving: Charlie Reichle, Concord-Carlisle (Georgetown); Sophia Eckler, Concord-Carlisle (Providence).

Track & Field: Katherine Duren, Central Catholic (Alabama-Birmingham).