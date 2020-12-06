Miami showed some fight in beating Cincinnati, keeping pace in AFC East

Bengals receiver Tyler Boyd and Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard , the NFL’s interception leader, were ejected for trading punches after a third-down incompletion late in the first half. (Boyd had turned a short pass into a 72-yard touchdown to give the Bengals a 7-0 lead.) The Bengals, leading 7-3, were also penalized 15 yards on the play for unnecessary roughness by Boyd, which may have cost them points.

Cincinnati and Miami battled in every sense on Sunday, including the extracurricular side. The reeling Bengals put up a fight against the AFC East contending Dolphins, but all that got them was a couple of ejections and a 19-7 loss that was even uglier than usual.

Both benches emptied in the fourth quarter after Cincinnati’s Mike Thomas was flagged for a foul covering a punt. Three players — Bengals safety Shawn Williams, and Miami receivers DeVante Parker and Mack Hollins — were ejected then.

Miami coach Brian Flores came onto the field and yelled at the Bengals. Cincinnati rookie receiver Tee Higgins found himself in that fray, which mostly involved shoving and shouting.

“These are like my kids, but my emotions got the best of me there,” Flores said. “I’m going to stick up for my players, they’re going to stick up for each other. We got to do a better job keeping our poise.”

“I tried to go out there and separate guys,” Higgins said. “It’s hard to do. There are grown men out there; some of them are way bigger than me. But I’ve just got to still step in there and take over for my teammates. They’re family now; I’ll do anything for family.”

“Our guys got put in some tough spots,” Bengals second-year coach Zak Taylor said. “Those are two core guys who got kicked out of the game, Shawn and T.B. We need those guys. Everyone has to maintain their composure, myself included. Shawn got hurt on a blindside block, and T.B. felt he got hit way late out of bounds. We’ve got to maintain our composure and be better than that.”

Philadelphia benches Carson Wentz

Jalen Hurts briefly gave the Philadelphia Eagles a spark enough to create a full-blown quarterback controversy. Carson Wentz was benched in the third quarter of a 30-16 loss in Green Bay to the Packers after completing 6 of 15 passes for 79 yards, no turnovers, and four sacks.

Hurts, the rookie second-round pick, tossed a 32-yard touchdown pass to Greg Ward and finished 5 of 12 for 109 yards, one interception, and three sacks. He also ran for 29 yards.

Coach Doug Pederson didn’t commit to a starter next week when the Eagles (3-8-1) host the New Orleans Saints (10-2).

“We needed a spark. We needed something to go our way so I put Jalen in the game,” Pederson said. “He did some good things, used his legs when he had to. He got us back in the game. I have to evaluate the film to decide how he played overall.”

Wentz, who finished third in NFL MVP voting in 2017, is having the worst season of his five-year career. The Eagles gave him a $128 million, four-year contract extension in 2019 that kicks in next season.

“Obviously, that’s frustrating as a competitor,” Wentz said about being benched. “I wanna be the guy out there. At the end of the day, we lost. As a team, we lost and that’s what I’m most frustrated about.”

Wentz hasn’t had much help this season. He played behind the 11th different starting offensive line in 12 games; Philadelphia has allowed 53 sacks, worst in the NFL.

Rodgers joins the 400 Club

⋅ Aaron Rodgers, who went 25 of 34 for 295 yards, increased his career touchdown passes to 400, the seventh NFL player to join that fraternity. The others are Tom Brady, Drew Brees, Peyton Manning, Brett Favre, Dan Marino, and Philip Rivers. Rodgers got to No. 400 in his 193rd career game, faster than any other player. He has 36 touchdown passes this year, his first with 35 since 2016 and making him the first to throw at least 35 in five separate seasons.

⋅ Minnesota’s Justin Jefferson joined Pro Football Hall of Fame member Randy Moss (1998) as the only rookies in Vikings history to reach 1,000 receiving yards. The others to reach that mark in 12 games in their first NFL seasons were Odell Beckham Jr. (2014), Marques Colston (2006), and Anquan Boldin (2003). Beckham (1,305) was the only one with more than Jefferson (1,039), who had 121 yards and his seventh touchdown of the season in the overtime victory against Jacksonville.

The Vikings, however, lost 2019 All-Pro linebacker Eric Kendricks to an aggravated calf injury in warmups. He had been on the injury report during the week with a calf injury. Minnesota’s improving defense still came up big, forcing four takeaways.

⋅ Raiders rookie cornerback Damon Arnette and Jets running back Frank Gore both suffered concussions when they collided helmet-to-helmet on the game’s second play. Arnette left last week’s game at Atlanta with a concussion, but returned to practice during the week.

⋅ Houston quarterback Deshaun Watson, whose inability to handle a low snap late in the fourth quarter led to a fumble deep in Indianapolis territory and thwarted a potential game-winning touchdown: “This [expletive] hurts. I’m tired of losing. Being so close over the years, it’s just tough. It’s tough. . . . As a player over my career, even back in Little League, you haven’t lost as many games, it’s tough to handle,” he said. “You hold so much weight on your shoulders where it just becomes a breaking point.”

Watson’s Texans are 4-8 after winning the AFC South each of the last two years. Five of the eight losses have been by eight points or fewer.

⋅ The Jets released veteran wide receiver Chris Hogan from injured reserve prior to their last-second loss to Las Vegas. Hogan signed with New York in the middle of training camp because of various injuries at the wide receiver spot. He caught 14 passes for 118 yards in five games, including four starts, before suffering a high ankle sprain against Arizona in Week 5.

⋅ Younghoe Koo kicked three field goals for the Falcons in their close loss to New Orleans, extending his streak to 24 in a row since his lone miss of the season in Week 3.