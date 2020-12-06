Patriots can do no wrong, blow out Chargers to get to 6-6

Bill Belichick’s boys will be right back here Thursday night to face the Rams in prime time.

New England has been making it a point to work on starting games faster, and against Los Angeles they threw up 28 points in the first 30 minutes en route to a 45-0 whitewashing.

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Facing a short week, the Patriots decided to make short work of the Chargers Sunday afternoon at sparkling new SoFi Stadium.

In evening their record at 6-6, the Patriots served noticed that their collective body clocks had adjusted to West Coast time nicely and consistently delivered body blow after body blow — literally and figuratively — to the weary Chargers, who fell to 3-9.

Advertisement

A major story line to the Chargers’ season was that they weren’t as bad as their record and they proved that again. They’re far worse.

Anthony Lynn’s charges took the field in their beautiful power blue duds and then played like duds the rest of the day as the Patriots dominated in every fashion — except, well, maybe the fashion.

The Patriots lost the coin toss, took the ball, and rammed it down the Chargers’ throat, going 75 yards on 13 plays capped by Cam Newton’s 1-yard, Herschel Walker-like sky dive over the defense for a 7-0 lead.

They rushed for 57 yards on the march, a harbinger of how things would go in this one.

The Chargers actually looked like they would make a game of it, driving to the New England 25, where they stalled thanks to Deatrich Wise’s sack of Justin Herbert.

The settled for Michael Badgley’s 46-yard field goal attempt and when that sailed wide right, it seemed to take any chance of a home team victory along with it.

After trading three-and-outs, the Patriots doubled their lead when Gunner Olszewski took Ty Long’s punt back 70 yards for a touchdown. Olszewski made some nice moves, received key blocks from Rashod Berry and Donte Moncrief and did a nice tightrope-walk along the sideline on the play.

Advertisement

“I think that was the football gods rewarding him,’' said Damien Harris, noting Olszewski had a punt return touchdown wiped out against Arizona.

It was complementary football at its finest, with each unit feeding off the others.

“That’s what Coach Bill preaches,’' said Olszewski.

During the Belichick era, the Patriots have made it a habit of double dipping — scoring on their final possession of the first half and opening the second half with another. With the Chargers getting the ball after the break, they couldn’t pull off that trick — so they did it another way.

After Newton’s second score — a 2-yard run with 51 seconds left in the half — the Chargers elected not to run out the clock, got aggressive, and it paid off — for the Patriots. Herbert got the Chargers to the 40, where Badgley ran out for 58-yard attempt with three ticks left.

That’s when Cody Davis crashed through the line of scrimmage, blocked the kick and watched it bounce to Devin McCourty, who raced 44 yards untouched for a 28-0 lead.

“I knew today I was going to score,’' said McCourty.

The onslaught continued in the second half with Chase Winovich picking off Herbert at the LA 32-yard line on the initial drive to set up another New England touchdown.

Advertisement

This time it was Newton using his arm, hitting N’Keal Harry with a 5-yard pass in traffic to boost the lead to 35-0.

Herbert looked lost at times against a Belichick-designed defense that specializes in driving rookies — even baby-faced assassins like Herbert — up a wall.

Herbert (26 of 53, 209 yards, 2 INTs) looked like he was seeing ghosts, goblins, and ghouls. He’ll also likely be seeing the ice tub for the next few days after the Patriots smacked him around pretty good, collecting 3 sacks and landing 11 total hits.

The Patriots closed it out with 10 points in the fourth quarter — a Nick Folk 32-yard field goal (his 20th straight make) and Jarrett Stidham’s 38-yard pass to Olszewski.

“Really proud of the way our football team played — all three units contributed,’' said Belichick. “We played with a good level for 60 minutes.’'

J

Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @globejimmcbride.