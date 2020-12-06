Countdown to Kickoff: Can the Patriots and Cam Newton beat Justin Herbert and the Chargers?

The Patriots are facing off against the Los Angeles Chargers at 4:25 p.m. ET. You can watch the game on CBS.

Nick Folk, the defending AFC Special Teams Player of the Week at Southern California native, looks like someone who will enjoy kicking in these conditions this afternoon.

Pats’ fans rooting guide - 3:25 p.m.

Most of the games that could impact the Patriots’ playoff chances are part of the 1 o’clock block of contests: Jets-Raiders, Bengals-Dolphins, Colts-Texans. (Of you’re late to the party, New England fans should be rooting for New York, Cincinnati, and Houston -- those wins would provide a boost for the Patriots when it comes to playoff possibility.)

Newton to Harry - 3:12 p.m.

Patriots announce inactives - 3:08 p.m.

The Patriots just announced their inactives for this afternoon’s game. Here’s who they are, and here’s what it means from a personnel perspective.

Defensive tackle Isaiah Mack is a healthy scratch. The 24-year-old was acquired off waivers from Tennessee earlier this season. His loss will thin the depth along New England’s defensive line. The same is true for the loss of Tashawn Bower, a 25-year-old defensive end up has been shuttled between the practice squad and the active roster all season.

Tight end Jordan Thomas is another healthy scratch. Thomas was claimed off waivers last month — he has no catches on two targets in two games for New England this season. His loss signals that Dalton Keene — who was spotted warming up beforehand by our guy Jim McBride — is ready to return to the field this afternoon after an extended stretch on the sidelines.

Strong safety Terrence Brooks is a healthy scratch as well. The 28-year-old has played in 11 games this season, but has seen his playing time dwindle over the last month-plus — on Nov. 1 against the Bills, he played 100 percent of the defensive snaps. Last week against the Cardinals, that was down to just two defensive snaps. Trending in the wrong direction.

The least surprising? Brian Hoyer. The veteran has been firmly ensconced as the No. 3 quarterback for an extended stretch, and so it’s no shock that he’s sitting behind Cam Newton and Jarrett Stidham again this afternoon. (This is also a fairly easy sign that indicates Newton’s ab injury that landed him on the injury report this past week isn’t serious.)

Keene could play? - 2:45 p.m.

California Dreaming - 2:45 p.m.

Welcome back to football! This afternoon, the Patriots will meet the Chargers in sunny Southern California. New England is looking to stay in the postseason picture, while Los Angeles is trying to take another step forward with rookie quarterback Justin Herbert. Keep it here all afternoon for the latest on this one. We’ll have news from L.A., as well as a look around the league at some games Patriots’ fans should be interested in, inactive analysis, the latest betting news, and much more. But first -- as always -- we’ll kick things off with our pregame reading list.

Pregame reading – 2:30 p.m.

Chad Finn: Quarterback envy? Patriots may be jealous of Justin Herbert, but they should handle the Chargers

Nicole Yang: Donte Moncrief wins spot on Patriots roster with strong showing on kick returns

Ben Volin: Chargers and Justin Herbert are the winner of QB Musical Chairs with Patriots, Buccaneers

Brandon Chase: Ernie Adams, director of football research, discusses role with Patriots and long friendship with Bill Belichick

Chad Finn: N’Keal Harry might be the biggest bust at receiver in Patriots history

Trevor Hass: What to know about the Chargers, whose 3-8 record doesn’t tell the full story

Nicole Yang: Why a letter Stephon Gilmore wrote for his son will be painted on his cleats on Sunday

Dan Shaughnessy: Whether the Patriots will soon make a change at quarterback, and other thoughts

Alex Speier: It’s been a long time since the Patriots had this much trouble scoring points

Christopher Price: Taking a look at the AFC playoff picture heading into Week 13

Christopher Price can be reached at christopher.price@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at cpriceglobe.