Patriots took some hits in secondary with injuries to Jonathan Jones and J.C. Jackson

Jackson stretched his lower body on the sideline but didn’t return, though with the issue not in doubt, he likely would have been rested with the majority of the starters.

Jonathan Jones left in the first half with a neck injury and was unable to return. J.C. Jackson left late in the fourth after grabbing his seventh interception of the season. It was unclear what happened to Jackson, who slid to the turf to make the pick. He had been limited in practice all week after suffering a hip injury in last week’s win over the Cardinals.

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — The Patriots did get a little banged up during their dominating 45-0 win over the Chargers Sunday, with a pair of cornerbacks topping the list.

Advertisement

With a game against the high-flying Rams in just a few days, it would be a major blow if Jones and Jackson aren’t able to answer the bell.

Ryan Izzo, who already had been nursing hand and hamstring injuries, left with a neck injury in the second half. The tight end has been an ironman for the club this year, starting every game.

Keene contributes

Dalton Keene was active for second time this season after the rookie tight end was activated from injured reserve followed a three-week absence because of a knee ailment. He took over after Izzo left and performed well.

His best stretch came when he redirected Joey Bosa on one pass rush and then steamrolled Uchenna Nwosu on a Sony Michel rush.

Keene had been inactive for seven of the first eight games of the season and entered with just one catch for 8 yards. His return bumped fellow tight end Jordan Thomas to the inactive list. Thomas had played in the last two games with one catch for 3 yards.

Also on the sideline for the offense were running back J.J. Taylor (quadriceps) and quarterback Brian Hoyer.

Advertisement

Brooks scratched

Terrence Brooks was a mild surprise scratch as the veteran safety had played the first 11 games and was not on the injury report. Devin McCourty, Adrian Phillips, and Kyle Dugger are at the top of the safety depth chart.

Also inactive on defense were tackle Isaiah Mack and end Tashawn Bower as the Patriots went with Akeem Spence in the middle and practice squad callup Rashod Berry as depth players.

Spreading the cheer

Following the game, Phillips (team-high 12 tackles) had hugs for a bunch of his ex-Chargers teammates, including defensive backs Rayshawn Jenkins and Brandon Facyson … James White and Bosa, both alums of St. Thomas Aquinas High in Fort Lauderdale also hugged and chatted briefly … It took the SoFi Stadium crew about an hour to erase the Chargers’ logos on the field. Took the Patriots 60 minutes to do the same (OK, figuratively) … After a pass breakup, Los Angeles corner Michael Davis simultaneously helped up teammate Nasir Adderley and Damiere Byrd … Bill Belichick thanked coach Chip Kelly and the UCLA staff for their hospitality … Chargers coach Anthony Lynn opened his postgame presser with: “That was the worst football game I’ve ever been a part of. I personally guarantee that will never happen again.” He added that he expects to remain in his job.

Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @globejimmcbride.