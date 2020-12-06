The Red Sox could bolster their roster with any of these non-tendered free agents

The Red Sox will attend the Winter Meetings next week, or to put it more accurately, Winter Zoom Meetings. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the meetings won’t take place in-person but over conference calls and in video breakout rooms. Free agency is running at a snail’s pace. Daily transactions, too. But last Wednesday’s non-tender deadline brought some intrigue, and some players who were non-tendered should intrigue the Red Sox.

Rosario made his major-league debut in 2015 with the Minnesota Twins and was a very good player for them in his six seasons. In 2,830 career at-bats, the outfielder hit .277/.310/.478 with a .788 OPS to go along with 119 homers. He had a career-low average last season, hitting just .257 but managing to pump out 13 homers in the shortened 60-game season. Rosario, who bats lefthanded, is not a big on-base guy, but his power has been obvious in recent years. After surpassing the 20-homer mark in 2017 and 2018, Rosario went deep a career-high 32 times in 2019. Rosario struggles on defense, posting a career -20.8 defensive WAR, so right field at Fenway might be too tall of a task for him. Nevertheless, the majority of his innings have come in left field, which is more manageable. Rosario also has a connection in Boston: Alex Cora. Rosario played for Puerto Rico in the 2017 World Baseball Classic. Cora was the team’s general manager.

David Dahl:

Dahl missed much of the end of last season with the Colorado Rockies due to back soreness and a shoulder strain. When he was in the lineup, Dahl hit just .183 in 99 plate appearances. Yet even with the underwhelming season, he remains one of the most highly-coveted players that was non-tendered. If you negate last season, which was a peculiar one during the COVID-19 pandemic, Dahl batted .297 over his first three seasons in the majors, posting a .521 slugging percentage and an .867 OPS. He also got on base at a solid clip, with a .346 OBP in that span. His batted-ball profile fits Fenway well, with a fly-ball rate that is geared mainly toward left field. Dahl, who like Rosario bats lefthanded, can play center field if need be. More importantly, he won’t turn 27 until April of next year and has three more seasons of team control before becoming a free agent after the 2023 season.

Adam Duvall:

The former Atlanta Braves outfielder has some pop in his bat. The Red Sox got a taste of that last September in Boston when Duvall touched them up for three homers in the final game of Atlanta’s three-game sweep at Fenway. Duvall had another three-homer game a week later in a rout of the Miami Marlins. Duvall won’t hit for much average, but the power alone makes him a threat. A career .233 hitter, Duvall had back-to-back seasons of 30-plus homers in 2016 and ’17 with the Cincinnati Reds. Despite hitting just .237 in 2020, Duvall managed to belt 16 homers while slugging .532 and putting up an .833 OPS. Though he has only stolen 13 bases in his career, Duvall has exceptional speed, ranking in the 78th percentile last season at the age of 32.

Jose Urena:

Urena turned 29 in September. The righthander has plus velocity, averaging 95.6 miles per hour on his fastball, but can he ever get the productivity to match it? Over the last two seasons, Urena has a 5.25 ERA in 108 innings of work, mostly as a starter. Yet if the 2020 World Series — better yet, the entire postseason — showed us anything, it’s that velocity matters. Think about the Tampa Bay Rays’ bullpen and core starting group, they all threw hard. The New York Yankees and Dodgers, too. That Boston’s chief baseball officer, Chaim Bloom, is a product of the Tampa system that is built on finding velocity and untapped potential and then developing it, might make Urena a match for the Red Sox.

Ryne Stanek:

Stanek and Bloom have history. The righthander came up with the Rays, making his debut as a 25-year-old rookie in 2017. He found success over the following two seasons with the Rays and Marlins, pitching a combined 143⅓ innings and striking out 170 batters in that span. He also had a 1.200 WHIP. In 2020, he struggled to gain his footing with the Marlins, resulting in a 7.20 ERA in just 10 innings pitched. But again, arms matter, as does flexibility. The Sox may view Stanek as a low-risk, high-reward pitcher who is under team control through 2023.

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack.