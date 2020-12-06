Tua looks good in return as Miami brawls past Cincinnati, keeps heat on Buffalo

Both benches emptied in the fourth quarter after Cincinnati’s Mike Thomas was flagged for a foul covering a punt. There was pushing and shoving, and Bengals safety Shawn Williams and Miami receivers DeVante Parker and Mack Hollins were ejected.

The Dolphins lost their best defender when NFL interception leader Xavien Howard was thrown out late in the first half, but they limited Cincinnati to 25 yards after halftime and finished with six sacks. Miami ranks second in the NFL in scoring defense and has allowed 10 points in the past two weeks.

Tua Tagovailoa returned from a thumb injury that forced him to miss one game, throwing for a season-high 296 yards and a score to help the host Miami Dolphins rally past the Cincinnati Bengals, 19-7, Sunday in a game that included five ejections and a benches-clearing confrontation.

Advertisement

Tyler Boyd turned a short pass into a 72-yard touchdown to give the Bengals a 7-0 lead, but he was later ejected following a tussle with Howard.

The Dolphins (8-4) won for the seventh time in eight games to achieve their best 12-game record since 2003. The Bengals (2-9-1) lost their fourth game in a row and are assured of at least nine defeats for the fifth consecutive year.

Tagovailoa improved to 4-1 as a rookie starter with seven touchdown passes and still no interceptions. He played with the thumb on his throwing hand taped, and warmed up as the game wore on. He threw for 167 yards in the pivotal third quarter, when the Dolphins rallied from a 7-6 halftime deficit to mount three scoring drives.

Miami started three rookie offensive linemen for the first time this year and gave up no sacks. Myles Gaskin, back after missing four games due to a knee injury, had 90 yards rushing and 51 receiving.

Advertisement

The Dolphins won even though they didn’t convert a third down until the final minute. Jason Sanders kicked four field goals and is 28 for 29 this year.

Howard and Boyd were tossed for trading punches on the sideline after a third-down incompletion late in the first half.

The Bengals, leading 7-3, were also penalized 15 yards on the play for unnecessary roughness by Boyd, which may have cost them points. The foul left the Bengals with a 53-yard field goal try, and Randy Bullock missed. Miami then moved 27 yards in the final minute and kicked a field goal.

Colts 26, Texans 20 — Philip Rivers threw two touchdown passes in the first half and Indianapolis (8-4) didn’t allow a second-half point in Houston (4-8), Anthony Walker pouncing on a low snap fumbled by Deshaun Watson at the Colts 2 with about 90 seconds left. Both teams drove inside the opponents’ 10-yard line in the second half, but the lone points for either was a safety, Watson — who threw for 341 yards and ran for a score — sacked in the end zone by Justin Houston, who totaled three sacks, three QB hits, and forced a fumble. T.Y. Hilton had a season-high 110 yards receiving and a score for Indianapolis, while Keke Coutee had 141 yards receiving and Chad Hansen 101 for the Texans in their first game since Will Fuller was suspended for performance enhancers.

Saints 21, Falcons 16 — New Orleans (10-2) gave up just its second touchdown in five games, but its defense still preserved a ninth straight victory and clinched a playoff berth with a season sweep of rival Atlanta (4-8). Making a third straight start in place of Drew Brees, Taysom Hill was 27 of 37 for 232 yards, the first two touchdown passes of his career, and 83 yards rushing which included a career-best 43-yarder. Fumbling away a short field, however, sparked a Falcons comeback. The hosts drove 85 yards and got Matt Ryan’s 10-yard touchdown pass to Russell Gage with 7:43 remaining and again got inside the Saints red zone at the two-minute warning, but Todd Gurley was stuffed twice to help deny the upset.

Advertisement

Vikings 27, Jaguars 24 (OT) — In Minneapolis, Dan Bailey kicked a 23-yard field goal with 1:49 left in overtime, saving a fifth win in six games for gaffe-prone Minnesota (6-6) after he missed two extra points and a 51-yard try with 13 seconds remaining in regulation. Harrison Smith set up Bailey’s redo with a diving interception at the Jacksonville 46, the fourth turnover of the game by the Jaguars (1-11), who remained winless since their opener despite leading, 16-6, after Joe Schobert picked off Kirk Cousins and ran it back 43 yards for a score to open the second half. Justin Jefferson topped the 1,000-yard mark for Minnesota just 12 games into his rookie season, finishing with nine receptions for 121 yards. Adam Thielen had eight catches for 75 yards and a score in his return from a COVID-19 quarantine.

Advertisement

Lions 34, Bears 30 — Detroit (5-7) won its first game under interim coach Darrell Bevell, rallying to send Chicago (5-7) to its sixth straight loss. Adrian Peterson scored from the 5 after Romeo Okwara strip-sacked Mitchell Trubisky with about two minutes left, capping a big comeback. Matthew Stafford threw for 402 yards and three touchdowns, but Detroit trailed, 30-20, early in the fourth period before driving 96 yards in just over two minutes, capped by Stafford’s 25-yard pass to Marvin Jones Jr. with 2:18 left. Stafford completed 27 of 42 passes. The 12-year veteran surpassed the 3,000-yard mark for the ninth time. Jones had eight catches for 116 yards.