Viktor Hovland buries 12-foot birdie on 18th to win Mayakoba Golf Classic

“I was shaking there at the end,” Hovland said. “I thought I lost it after second shot on 16. I made an awesome par there. I knew I had to make birdie on 18.”

It was the first time since the Mayakoba Classic began in 2007 that it was won with a birdie putt on the final hole. For the 23-year-old Hovland, it’s old hat. He made a 30-foot birdie putt on the last hole to win the Puerto Rico Open in February.

Viktor Hovland of Norway holed a 12-foot birdie putt on the 18th hole Sunday for a 6-under 65 and a one-shot victory in the Mayakoba Golf Classic, his second PGA Tour victory this year.

Aaron Wise closed with a 63 and did everything right over the last two holes except make the birdie putts. Tied for the lead, he missed birdie putts from 12 feet on each of the last two holes at El Camaleon Golf Club in Playa del Carmen, Mexico.

























LPGA — At The Colony, Texas, Angela Stanford won her home LPGA Tour event in front of her parents, closing with a 4-under 67 for a two-stroke victory Sunday in the Volunteers of America Classic.

“I just haven’t had many chances to win in front of them. So to finally do it, it’s so cool,” Stanford said. “I couldn’t even look over at my mom coming up 18 because I was starting to get teary eyed. I’m like, `Just don’t look over there, don’t look over there.′ I would have lost it.”

Angela Stanford, 43, of Fort Worth, Texas, poses with the hardware after winning the LPGA Tour's Volunteers of America Classic at the Old American Golf Club on Sunday in front of family and friends in The Colony, Texas. Chuck Burton/Getty

The 43-year-old former TCU star from Fort Worth won her seventh LPGA Tour title and first since the major Evian Championship in 2018. She finished at 7-under 277 at Old American Golf Club in the event that started in bone-chilling cold Thursday.

Inbee Park, So Yeon Ryu and 19-year-old Yealimi Noh, tied for the third-round lead, each shot 70 to tie for second in the final tuneup before the US Women's Open next week at Champions Golf Club in Houston.









European — At Sun City, South Africa, Christiaan Bezuidenhout shot a 3-undere 69 to win for the second straight week on the European Tour, taking the South African Open at at Gary Player Country Club.

The 26-year-old South African became the first player since Justin Rose in 2017 to win European Tour events on consecutive weeks. Bezuidenhout won the Alfred Dunhill Championship, also in South Africa, last weekend. He has career tour titles.









. . .

Peter Alliss, a 2012 inductee into golf’s Hall of Fame who became the eccentric “Voice of Golf” on British television after a playing career in which he competed in eight Ryder Cups and was Europe’s best golfer for two seasons, died unexpectedly. He was 89.