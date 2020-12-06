Yes, Gunner Olszewski scored two touchdowns, and don’t forget he made a tackle, too

First, running back Damien Harris came in to give him a hug.

Patriots wide receiver Gunner Olszewski couldn’t make it through his postgame press conference Sunday evening without two interruptions.

Then, moments later, defensive end Chase Winovich stopped by to offer kudos, too.

The surprise appearances were likely just the start of an outpouring of congratulations for Olszewski, who registered a career performance in New England’s 45-0 shutout win over the Los Angeles Chargers. The 24-year-old native of Alvin, Texas, hadn’t turned his phone on before speaking to reporters, but he’s expecting to have at least a few text messages from his family when he does.

Advertisement

“My old man, my brothers, and my mom, I’m sure they had a couple of beers to celebrate — or a bottle of champagne,” Olszewski said. “I’ll probably give them a call.”

There was plenty to like from the Patriots’ blowout victory, but Olszewski stole the show early. On the team’s first punt return of the game, he charged 70 yards down the sideline, tip-toeing to stay in bounds for the last 10, and notched his first NFL touchdown.

If you ask Olszewski and his teammates, however, they’ll say the score was actually his second. Last week against the Arizona Cardinals, Olszewski zig-zagged 82 yards to the end zone only for officials to nullify the touchdown because of an illegal blindside block by rookie linebacker Anfernee Jennings. It apparently still counts in Olszewski’s book, though.

“They don’t count it on the stat sheet, but, to me and our guys, we returned two punts for touchdowns this year,” he said. “It ain’t our fault the first one got called back. The game’s getting soft.”

Upon crossing the goal line on Sunday, Olszewski said he took a quick peek for any strewn penalty flags — “laundry,” in his words — but he had a feeling the touchdown would stand because several teammates had already started to swarm him in celebration.

Advertisement

“When I turned around, I saw half the team running on the field,” he said. “Last time, after I scored, it was just Chase and Terez [Hall], I think, that met me in the end zone, so I was like, ‘OK, something’s up here.’ But when all the guys came running out, I knew it was good.”

The happy faces didn’t stop him from messing with Jennings.

“I was like, ‘I’m glad you weren’t on the field,’” Olszewski said with a laugh.

The play was New England’s first punt return for a touchdown since Julian Edelman returned a punt 84 yards against the Denver Broncos in November 2014.

And it was the start of a big day for Olszewski. In the fourth quarter, he returned another punt 61 yards to give the Patriots outstanding field position at the Chargers’ 17-yard line. Later in the fourth, he also caught a pass from Jarrett Stidham and escaped two tackles for a 38-yard score, his first offensive touchdown since playing running back as a kid.

“Happy for Gunner,” coach Bill Belichick said. “Gunner’s worked extremely hard and overcome a lot. He’s not a big guy, but he’s got a big heart and he plays hard.”

Olszewski’s football journey does not mirror that of a typical NFL player — he went undrafted as a defensive back out of Bemidji State, a Division 2 school in Minnesota — but he’s managed to earn a role in New England, primarily on special teams.

Advertisement

In eight games this season, Olszewski has been on the field for 50 percent of New England’s special teams snaps. Occasionally, he’ll also see some action on offense, as he did against the Chargers.

Olszewski made the most of those reps Sunday and became just the fourth Patriots player in franchise history to log both a receiving and a punt return touchdown, joining Edelman, Irving Fryar, and Stanley Morgan. When he learned of this factoid, Olszewski said he’s “honored” to be mentioned alongside such elite company but was quick to point out another stat from his day.

“And a tackle,” he smiled. “I had a tackle, too.”

Olszewski’s overall performance served as a reminder for him that his efforts are paying off.

“When you have success, it feels real good,” he said. “It feels real good.”

Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.