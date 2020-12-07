A Boston-centric gift guide for music lovers

For the music fanatic in your life this shut-down Christmas, there’s a lot more holiday cheer where Thorogood’s marathon house-wrecking set — recorded at the old Bradford Ballroom, fresh off the major boost of a Rolling Stones tour — came from. ($69.99; craftrecordings.com )

The crowd is roaring at full volume even before the band takes the stage. The new 4-LP expanded version of George Thorogood and the Destroyers’ ultra-rowdy “Live in Boston, 1982: The Complete Concert” is a bittersweet reminder of just how much the live local music scene of the past half-century or so has made this town go, go, go.

Advertisement

What follows is a curated shopping list of stocking-stuffer ideas with the volume turned all the way up.

“Punk, Post Punk, New Wave: Onstage, Backstage, In Your Face, 1978-1991,” by photographer Michael Grecco.

You can feel the intensity in every shot collected in “Punk, Post Punk, New Wave: Onstage, Backstage, In Your Face, 1978-1991,” a new book of previously unseen photos by the celebrity photographer Michael Grecco. Most of the photos — of the Clash, the Cramps, Talking Heads, and many more — were taken at Boston venues, while Grecco was a student at BU. Intro by former Globe rock critic Jim Sullivan. ($40) daysofpunk.com

T-shirts! Get your T-shirts he-ah! Anngelle Wood’s got you covered with some sweet Boston Emissions and Rock & Roll Rumble shirts and hoodies. Harvard Square’s Planet Records has a perennial favorite touting the only education you’ll ever need: “University of Vinyl.” Or how about a holiday-themed Aerosmith T-shirt? bostonemissions.com; planet-records.com; store.aerosmith.com

At Lowell’s Mill No. 5, Vinyl Destination is rebranding itself as Cupcake Records for the month of December, in honor of their late family member Lorie Skelton Perry. All proceeds from sales of the swag — T-shirts, buttons, stickers, etc. — will benefit research to cure the rare form of cancer she had. Facebook: @vinyldestinationlowell

Advertisement

Pre-orders are open now for a limited-edition vinyl-only release of Belly’s “Bees,” a 2-LP set of rare tracks from Tanya Donelly’s great post-Throwing Muses band. With covers of songs by Jimi Hendrix, the Flying Burrito Brothers, and Harry Nilsson. shop.runoutgroovevinyl.com

One of photographer Barry Schneier's matted and signed prints of Bruce Springsteen at the Harvard Square Theatre in 1974. Barry Schneier (Custom credit)

Just “For You,” or the Bruce Springsteen diehard in your life: Photographer Barry Schneier, who took photos of the then-all-but-unknown street urchin from Asbury Park at the Harvard Square Theatre in 1974, is making available four museum-quality Springsteen prints from that historic night — the show that would inspire Bruce’s future manager, Jon Landau, to declare him “rock and roll future” in the Real Paper — in limited editions of “33 ⅓.” ($400) www.barryschneierphotography.com

The rapper Cousin Stizz has hats, shirts, and vinyl for sale in his online merch store. For Boston hip-hop heads, the Bic lighter emblazoned with his name is a no-brainer. shop.cousinstizz.com

The late Fred Taylor’s new memoir, “What, and Give Up Showbiz?,” is a thoroughly entertaining romp through his live-music promotions at Paul’s Mall, the Jazz Workshop, and many more of Boston’s stages past and present. www.backbeatbooks.com

Want to make your favorite audience member a permanent fixture? Name a seat for them at the Boch Center’s historic Wang Theatre. ($100-$500). www.bochcenter.org

Or you can give them the pride of ownership: Carl Lavin, the longtime talent buyer at Great Scott, the beloved live-music venue in Allston that lost its lease because of the pandemic, is seeking investors in his crowdfunded bid to relocate the club. ($100 minimum) mainvest.com/b/great-scott-allston

Advertisement

Meghan Trainor's "A Very Trainor Christmas"

Finally, Nantucket-to-Nashville’s Meghan Trainor has signed copies of her fetching new holiday album, “A Very Trainor Christmas,” available on her website. “Let’s have a Christmas party,” she sings. Even if it’s on freaking Zoom. www.meghan-trainor.com

James Sullivan can be reached at jamesgsullivan@gmail.com. Follow him on Twitter @sullivanjames.