Holidays are a perfect time to catch up on shows

The silver lining: You now have a few slow weeks — slower than ever, alas, because of the pandemic — during which you can play some catch-up with all those shows you haven’t seen.

Television is on a relentless, year-round release schedule, as the old “fall season” concept has fallen away. The streamers and the cable channels premiere new shows in all seasons, week after week, forming the Peak TV phenomenon, and the broadcast networks are veering in that direction, too. But still: The holiday period tends to be rather quiet, and there won’t be a lot of new stuff until after the new year.

Advertisement

I recommend paying attention to all the Top 10s that are coming out everywhere this month — including mine, of course. There are so many discerning TV critics out there, and each of them will publish a list of their favorites, giving you a chance to update your To-Watch lists, which I know you are keeping — right? — so you won’t lose track. That way you won’t ever sit down in front of the TV and not know what to watch. These days, when everything is available on demand, you should always be watching something you want to see; it has been a long time since we had to suffer through whatever the major networks decided to put in front of us.

I like to browse the year-end music Top 10s for the same reasons, in order to update myself on the year’s releases and find the good stuff that, in the deluge of new music, I missed.

Oh, and you can catch up on those things called movies, too, from “Mank” and “The Personal History of David Copperfield” to “Belushi” and “Zappa.” You have my permission.





Matthew Gilbert can be reached at matthew.gilbert@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MatthewGilbert.