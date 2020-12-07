ICA announces second temporary closure due to rising infection rates

Museum director Jill Medvedow was not immediately available for comment.

The museum did not estimate the length of the closure, which goes into effect Tuesday, but a spokeswoman said the ICA would continue to pay its employees.

For the second time this year, the Institute of Contemporary Art will close to the public in a voluntary effort to help contain the spread of COVID-19.

This is the second time the ICA has closed voluntarily amid rising infection rates. The museum closed for four months last March, after announcing coordinated closures with the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum, the Museum of Fine Arts, and the Harvard Art Museums.

The ICA, which did not initiate any layoffs during its spring closure, re-opened in July, a productive five-month stretch that saw the opening of William Kentridge’s, “KABOOM!,” and its selection to present work by artist Simone Leigh at the 59th Venice Biennale.

Nevertheless, surging case counts have caused numerous museums across the country to close in recent weeks, including the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art, Philadelphia Art Museum, and the Smithsonian museums in Washington D.C.

Locally, the USS Constitution Museum and the Fitchburg Art Museum closed last week, citing the pandemic.

With its announcement Monday, however, the ICA becomes the first of the city’s major museums to close a second time.

Although the Harvard museums have yet to re-open to the public after its initial closure, both the MFA and the Gardner museum remain open on a limited basis.

A spokeswoman for the MFA said the museum remained open, taking precautions and following safety protocols.

“The safety of our visitors, members, staff and volunteers remains our top priority,” she said. “We are closely monitoring the situation and are keeping in close contact with state and city officials. We will update our community should the situation change.”

A spokeswoman for the Gardner did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

A spokeswoman for the ICA said the museum would continue with its online offerings, including virtual artist talks and gallery tours, and cooking classes. She added that the Watershed, museum’s East Boston gallery space, would continue to distribute food and family art kits to the neighborhood.

