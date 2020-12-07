Allston project would feature labs, offices, and apartments

Another major development project is planned for the swiftly-transforming neighborhood around the Boston Landing commuter rail station in Allston.
The Blank family and Bracken Development on Friday filed plans with the Boston Planning & Development Agency for a 401,000-square-foot office and lab building, along with 97 mixed-income apartments, at 119 Braintree St. along the Massachusetts Turnpike.
The project is the latest in a string of large-scale developments along the Pike heading east from New Balance’s massive Boston Landing campus. Longtime owner Braintree Street Realty is partnering with Bracken Development on a plan that would convert the building — a five-story former factory being used as creative office space — into 12 stories of offices and labs, along with an apartment building on Everett Street that would include 20 percent affordable housing. The project would also improve access to the Everett Street bridge over the Turnpike to Lower Allston.
“Allston is a diverse community of creative residents whom we have had the pleasure of working with for generations,” said Braintree Street principal Michael Blank. “We are excited to continue to work together to improve the public realm and build a forward-thinking development in our neighborhood.”
The project is one of a growing number of commercial developments that are aiming to lure life science companies to new areas of the city. Allston in particular is emerging as a potential hotspot due to its proximity to Harvard University’s planned Enterprise Research Campus near its business school campus and Harvard Stadium.
Friday’s filing will launch formal community and BPDA review of the project. Neighborhood objections about size and scale led developers to pare back plans for a much larger complex of apartment buildings on the site of a retail plaza anchored by a Stop & Shop next door across Everett Street. That project, known as Allston Yards, was eventually approved in December 2019 for 868 units.
Tim Logan can be reached at timothy.logan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @bytimlogan.