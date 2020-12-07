Allston project would feature labs, offices, and apartments

Another major development project is planned for the swiftly-transforming neighborhood around the Boston Landing commuter rail station in Allston.

The Blank family and Bracken Development on Friday filed plans with the Boston Planning & Development Agency for a 401,000-square-foot office and lab building, along with 97 mixed-income apartments, at 119 Braintree St. along the Massachusetts Turnpike.

The project is the latest in a string of large-scale developments along the Pike heading east from New Balance’s massive Boston Landing campus. Longtime owner Braintree Street Realty is partnering with Bracken Development on a plan that would convert the building — a five-story former factory being used as creative office space — into 12 stories of offices and labs, along with an apartment building on Everett Street that would include 20 percent affordable housing. The project would also improve access to the Everett Street bridge over the Turnpike to Lower Allston.