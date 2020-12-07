JC Penney on its way back, just as the pandemic surges

The JC Penney department store chain is back — smaller but more solvent — just in time for the holiday sales extravaganza and the worst of the coronavirus pandemic. The chain completed its previously announced sale of the retail operations to Simon Property Group Inc. and Brookfield Asset Management Inc., according to a Monday statement. It’s the first step in a process that splits JCPenney into two parts, an operating company led by its mall landlords and a property company owned by its lenders. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

FINANCE

Webster Bank to close branches here and elsewhere in New England

Webster Bank has decided to trim 27 branches in Massachusetts, Connecticut, and Rhode Islans. The Waterbury, Conn.-based bank attributed the decision to “increased client usage of online and mobile banking,” in a document filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The bank plans to complete the branch closures by the end of the second quarter in 2021. Webster expects to spend about $19 million to complete the branch consolidation plan, including $3 million to cover contractual lease obligations. A spokeswoman for the bank said the company didn’t have any more details about the branch closures to share at this time. The company currently has 156 branches across Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, and New York. — JON CHESTO

MORTGAGES

Nationstar Mortgage ordered to repay $73 million to homeowners

Nationstar Mortgage, which operates under the brand Mr. Cooper, was ordered to repay $73 million to roughly 40,000 homeowners for repeatedly failing to provide even the most basic operations as a mortgage servicing company over four years, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau said Monday. The CFPB and 48 states alleged in their complaint that Mr. Cooper failed to do a laundry list of basic services for the mortgages it serviced from 2012 to 2016, from failing to identify mortgages that were in loan modification plans, to failing to disburse borrowers’ property tax payments. The company also failed to inform borrowers when they no longer needed to make private mortgage insurance payments, or kept them paying for private mortgage insurance when they no longer had it. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

SHORT-TERM RENTALS

Airbnb raises the range of its IPO

Airbnb boosted the price range of its initial public offering, pushing its potential valuation to as much as $42 billion. The San Francisco-based company will now offer its shares for $56 to $60 apiece, up from a previous price range of $44 to $50 each, according to a filing Monday. That would increase the amount Airbnb is expected to raise to as much as $3.1 billion, and push its fully diluted valuation to $42 billion from $35 billion at the top of the earlier range. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

PHARMACEUTICALS

Kodak stock soars nearly 60 percent on news of probe findings

Eastman Kodak Co. rallied after a press report that a probe found no wrongdoing regarding a government loan to the photography giant turned pharmaceutical manufacturer. The inspector general of the agency that brokered the deal, the US International Development Finance Corp., discovered no evidence that employees of the agency had any conflicts of interest in the plans, nor was there “any evidence of misconduct on the part of DFC officials,” the Wall Street Journal reported. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Record number of home loans taken out this year

Nearly $4.4 trillion of home mortgages are set to be originated this year, according to data provider Black Knight Inc. That record amount is about $300 billion more than the most optimistic forecast among estimates from Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, and the Mortgage Bankers Association. The Federal Reserve has helped fuel a housing rally by keeping interest rates low and buying mortgage bonds to stimulate the economy.The previous originations record was set in 2003, when the Fed cut interest rates and spurred a boom in refinancings that led to $3.8 trillion of new mortgages that year. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

LUXURY

Moncler to buy rival in the high-end winter jacket market

Moncler agreed to buy Stone Island, a rival maker of high-end sportswear, for $1.4 billion in cash and shares, investing in a new platform for growth as the pandemic erodes demand for skiwear. With Stone Island, Moncler is diversifying after a streak of double-digit sales growth ended. The purchase also gives the Italian company, known for expensive winter jackets, a bigger presence in its home territory and a sportswear brand that appeals to younger customers, The brand, founded in 1982, is known for colorful edgy sport jackets, which can cost more than $1,000. It also specializes in high-tech fabrics and has made garments that change colors depending on temperature. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

PAYMENT PROCESSING

Visa and Mastercard, the giant payments processing companies, said they would investigate their financial links to MindGeek, parent company of adult website Pornhub, after New York Times columnist Nicholas Kristof reported that the website included videos of child abuse and nonconsensual sexual violence. Visa said in a statement that it was “actively engaging with the relevant financial institutions” and with MindGeek to investigate the allegations. Mastercard also said it was investigating the allegations against Pornhub with MindGeek’s bank. Nearly 7 million videos are posted on Pornhub each year, and while the vast majority of them probably depict consensual acts, many do not, Kristof wrote. He reported that videos of teenage girls who had been victims of assault and trafficking had been found on the website. — NEW YORK TIMES

INTERNET

Google, Amazon, and travel website told to explain search rankings to EU

Internet firms such as Google, Amazon, and travel websites should explain how they rank search results on their platforms, according to European Union guidelines published Monday that could help businesses to increase their online visibility. The guidelines “set the standard for algorithmic ranking transparency,” Margrethe Vestager, the EU’s digital chief, said in a statement on the European Commission website. Online platforms should identify what factors their algorithms use when they decide to prioritize some results and declare when a prominent listing is paid for, according to the guidelines. The announcement comes as EU regulators are preparing new legislation to rein in big tech. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

AVIATION

Paris Air Show cancelled for June 2021 due to pandemic

The biennial Paris Air Show scheduled to take place in June 2021 has been canceled due to uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. All exhibitors will get a full refund, and the event will next be held in 2023, the French Aerospace Industries Association said in a statement on Monday. The show at Le Bourget airfield outside the French capital is among the largest aviation events in the world, where airlines typically announce large orders and manufacturers showcase new models. — BLOOMBERG NEWS