Pan-Mass Challenge was a virtual success

“The pandemic changed everything,” Starr said in the charity’s virtual recap ceremony Saturday. “We found that goal to be fair and daunting.”

When the health crisis forced nonprofits to turn their annual in-person events and galas into online offerings, the Pan-Mass Challenge, like other organizations, braced for a drop in donations. Billy Starr, PMC’s founder and executive director, said the group lowered its original fund-raising goal of $65 million to $41 million early on, partly as a nod to its 41 years of fund-raising.

The Pan-Mass Challenge, an annual bike-a-thon for the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, said it has raised $50 million this year for the Boston treatment and research center, despite the pandemic pushing its charity ride online.

In the end, PMC outperformed its adjusted goal by about $9 million, tapping into a growing trend during the pandemic: bike riding.

“In March, the pandemic pushed all of us outside as it was the safest environment to exercise — and it still is,” Starr said.

Traditionally, the PMC allows participants to choose a bike route ranging from 25 to 192 miles for the bike-a-thon, which takes place during the first weekend in August. Each route requires a fund-raising commitment of between $600 and $9,000.

But this year, instead of bringing thousands of people together for a group ride, PMC encouraged “virtual riders” to participate in an online bike-a-thon where they could bike anywhere — or not bike at all — to raise funds.

The group still held an official weekend event called “PMC 2020 Reimagined,” where the organization produced more than 13 hours of livestreamed video content for about 9,600 participants, including a virtual “start” ceremony and a ride-along with professional cyclists.

The digital efforts paid off: While riders can always raise money prior to the event, the virtual bike-a-thon weekend topped in the largest amount ever raised during the physical ride ― from July 31 to Aug. 3 alone, participants raised $4 million.

“While this did look different, it didn’t really feel all that different because the spirit and the camaraderie were stronger than ever,” said Laurie Glimcher, president of the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, in the virtual ceremony. “Cancer does not stop because of a pandemic, and neither have we.”

The PMC provides the majority of revenue for the Jimmy Fund, the fund-raising arm of the cancer center, which support efforts from immediate patient needs to COVID-19-related cancer research.

