A holiday stroll through Sturbridge Village is a candlelit trip back in time

Families can celebrate the holidays in 19th-century New England style with “Christmas by Candlelight,” evenings of traditions and holiday cheer at Old Sturbridge Village.

Reimagined this year with safety in mind, many popular activities will take place outside. Visitors can stroll the Christmas Tree Trail, featuring dozens of sparkling, decorated trees; see demonstrations of classic holiday projects such as knitting stockings, wreath-making, natural ornament-making, and more; watch costumed interpreters create a traditional Christmas meal; or tackle projects such as making ice skates or a sled from scratch.

A horse-drawn wagon will offer rides throughout the Village, and warming bonfires will light the night.