Should I tell him this isn’t going to last forever?

I’ve been with a person who is kind, sweet, and loving for a little over a year, and he’s great, but I feel a little unfulfilled. I can’t tell if it’s just pandemic fatigue and my frustration with my ambitions on hold, or if my gut is telling me something more about this person and where I see our relationship going. And if it is the latter, should I tell him I have doubts? I love and care about him and he does make me happy, but I don’t know if I would ever marry someone I met at 21, and a big part of me wants to cultivate my relationship with myself in my 20s rather than prioritizing a romantic relationship.

Q. I just graduated college, with plans to travel abroad that were canceled because of COVID-19. I am struggling to come to terms with life on pause — as I know so many of us are — especially in my early 20s, when I was so excited to make new memories away from home, meet new people to share adventures with, and explore who I am and who I want to become.

Advertisement

I know I am definitely overthinking things, and I read your responses and appreciate that you are so thoughtful when you offer advice. Is it wrong for me to continue my relationship with him while knowing that I don’t want to be with him long-term? Or am I just being selfish?

20-SOMETHING





A. I don’t think you’re overthinking; you’re simply thinking. Many of us are doing that — considering what we want to do and who we want to be around as soon as the world becomes a safer place to enjoy.

I also feel like vaccine news has made these next steps feel more imminent. Yes, it will be a long time before there’s “normal” (and we figure out what that means), but now it seems possible. In August, it felt like this would be forever.

Advertisement

One thing I’ve learned from the column is that it is possible to have a very healthy breakup during a pandemic. It’s not fun — and maybe you’re not ready for that step — but if you know you want to spend your 20s experiencing the world single, you can let him know and start that process. You feel unfulfilled with him, even when it’s difficult to see others. That is telling, and yes, he should probably know.

One question: If you knew he wasn’t thinking about the future — if you could confirm that he’s taking things month by month — would you enjoy him more? Maybe you are on the same page about all of this. But it sounds like you need to find out. At the very least, have a talk about that. Honesty is good.

MEREDITH





READERS RESPOND:

OK, we’ll see you in 10 years when you write in panicking about running out of time to find someone to settle down and have kids with, like 80 percent of our current letters.

ZEPTEMBER-





Given that the pandemic is continuing and your other options for living life are on hold, why not go with the flow until the world discovers the pandemic is over?

HARRISBSTONE





A relationship is not a PLANT — how does one “cultivate” it? I “get” the phrase — but it’s odd — it’s like when babies are born “we had a 10lb-er” — it’s not a turkey.

Advertisement

BIFFYDITZMEYER





You don’t have to be single to have new adventures and cultivate a relationship with yourself. Make decisions about your relationship based on your relationship. If you are not fulfilled then have a conversation about that. Don’t blame COVID or your disappointment in not being able to travel.

SUNALSORISES





The answer to this probably lies in whether or not you’ve TOLD HIM that you don’t plan on being with him long-term. If he chooses to hang in there after you’ve been truthful then that’s his choice. But your reluctance to be honest with him points at you being selfish.

JIM-IN-LITTLETON

Send your own relationship and dating questions to loveletters@globe.com. Catch new episodes of Meredith Goldstein’s “Love Letters” podcast at loveletters.show or wherever you listen to podcasts. Column and comments are edited and reprinted from boston.com/loveletters.