Time Out Market Boston takes a time out

Many Time Out vendors maintain separate outposts elsewhere, including Alta Strada in Wellesley; Anoush’ella, Cusser’s, and Revolution Health Kitchen in Boston; Mamaleh’s, State Park, and Vincent’s in Cambridge; 80 Thoreau in Concord; and Atomic Coffee Roasters in Beverly.

“We have experienced significant reduction in guests with concerns of escalating COVID rates and local government pleas to limit gatherings. In such conditions, our take-out and pick-up business are unable to compensate for the gap,” a representative for the company said in a statement on behalf of general manager Josh Hubbard.

The Fenway marketplace had reopened in July after a COVID-19-induced hiatus, outfitted with air circulation and filtration systems; sanitation stations; and plexiglass partitions at counters, bars, and tables, plus a vast patio and contactless delivery service.

“We’re hemorrhaging cash like everyone else, but we believe in the concept, and we believe it can succeed. We’ve been lucky: We can pay our rent and sustain a lower fee for our tenants,” Time Out Market CEO Didier Souillat told the Globe at the time. “We have investors who believe in this concept.”

The food hall originally launched in June 2019, a gleaming 25,000-square-foot space with 15 marquee food and beverage concepts, including Craigie Burger, Saltie Girl, and Tasting Counter, none of which are currently on the roster. For now, it remains to be seen when Time Out will relaunch with its most recent lineup, though it does plan a comeback.

“Rest assured, Time Out Market Boston will return with mouth-watering cuisine, craft cocktails, and amazing cultural activations when going out and partying like 2-0-1-9 is possible without fear,” Hubbard said.





