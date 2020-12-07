Baker says Mass. hospitals will ‘curtail’ inpatient elective procedures amid COVID-19 spike

He said that starting Friday, hospitals will “curtail elective procedures that can be safely postponed. This action will free up necessary staffing and beds.”

“Our hospitals are working day and night to provide the critical care to people that they need,” Baker said during his regular State House briefing.

Governor Charlie Baker said Monday that hospitals in Massachusetts effective Friday will temporarily curtail inpatient elective surgeries that can safely be put off amid the recent spike in coronavirus infections.

The governor also announced an expansion of the state’s free COVID-19 testing program.

“Today’s plan includes three new free express testing locations in Framingham, New Bedford and Lynn,” Baker said, adding that the locations “will have the capacity to do up to 1,000 tests per day per site. The Framingham location is launching today, and the rest will be open and operational by the end of December.”

Other parts of the state will see more testing resources as well.

“Today we’re also announcing the expansion of free testing in four counties: Barnstable, Berkshire, Franklin and Hampshire,” Baker said. “And western Mass. free testing sites will be coming to Amherst, Great Barrington, Greenfield, North Adams, and Pittsfield.”

Baker was joined at the briefing by state Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders, who told reporters the pause on elective procedures will be different than the one previously instituted at the height of the pandemic in the spring.

“Unlike the spring where we stopped everything, we are curtailing in-patient elective treatments and procedures that impact inpatient capacity,” Sudders said. “So ambulatory outpatient surgeries could continue. We obviously want to keep out-patient visits such as pediatric visits, all those things, mammograms that we had stopped in the spring, we want those to continue.”

Baker also, his voice rising slightly, reiterated that state residents must continue taking precautions against the spread of the virus.

“Now that everybody’s inside, and you can’t be outside as much as you used to be, it’s critically important for people to up their game,” Baker said.

He also repeated the timeline for vaccine distribution, telling reporters the state expects to receive 300,000 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine by the end of December.

“Those doses will be prioritized to frontline healthcare workers first, and then to long-term care facilities,” Baker said. “We have a comprehensive plan to distribute the vaccine in a safe and effective manner.”

More details on that plan should be available Wednesday, he said.

Baker was also pressed on whether more COVID-related restrictions could be coming.

“We’re taking a good look at the data as we have been post-Thanksgiving,” he said. “And I fully expect that at some point we’ll make some decisions with respect to that. ... We’ll have more to say about that soon.”

The governor also acknowledged that some mayors would like to see more aggressive action by the state.

“I talked to several mayors over the weekend who are frustrated with me, and frustrated generally, okay?” Baker said. “But to a person, they all said that they see in their communities, all the time, people engaging in risky activity that we have all been talking about as the sort of thing that you should seek to avoid.”

The governor said it’s “also frustrating and depressing for many of the folks who work” in the medical community “to see people doing some of the same stuff the mayors were talking to me about. Because they’re aware of the fact that that’s exactly the sort of behavior that spreads the virus. And no one ever wants to be lectured to, I get that.”

But with the holiday season continuing, Baker said, vigilance is vitally important.

“I haven’t had a meal with my dad since February,” Baker said. “I don’t like that. But those are the rules in this game that we all need to play by to keep ourselves and others safe.”

Separately, Baker also addressed proposed service cuts to the MBTA, following earlier remarks from the agency’s general manager that some of the cuts may be postponed.

“I think raising taxes to run more empty buses and trains is a bad idea,” Baker said. “I think running empty trains and buses as a general rule is bad public policy. I think making sure that you have a system that actually serves the people who want to ride it, when they want to ride it, and the way they want to ride it, is the right way to go. And I think the fact that the T is using this as an opportunity to continue to make billion-dollar investments in their core system to modernize it and improve it, so that when we get past all this, we have a much better infrastructure on which the system can run than the one we have now as their primary focus is exactly the right thing to do. And I also think the decision to say ‘we just can’t run empty trains and empty buses over and over and over again’ is a perfectly appropriate response.”

The key question, Baker continued, is what happens when ridership numbers go back up.

“And I think the way the T’s planning to do this, so that they will be able to reinstate service pretty easily and pretty quickly if and when riders come back, is exactly the right way to be approaching this,” Baker said.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.